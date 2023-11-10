Multi-Axis Sensor Market to Reach $3.1 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 16.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The multi-axis sensor market is driven by factors such as rise in need for motion sensors in automotive industry and growing installation and adoption of MEMS accelerometers in high-end applications.

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Multi-Axis Sensor Market By Type (MEMS Gyroscopes, MEMS Accelerometers, Digital Compass, Motion Sensor Combos, and Others) and Vertical (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, Industrial, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the global multi-axis sensor market was valued at $693.8 million in 2022, and is projected to reach $3,140.1 million by 2032, registering a CAGR of 16.7% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime Determinants of Growth

Significant factors impacting the growth of the multi-axis sensor market include a rise in need for motion sensors in automotive industry and growing installation and adoption of MEMS accelerometers in high-end applications. However, highly complex manufacturing process and demanding cycle time may hamper market growth. Furthermore, the surge in need for motion sensors in the automotive industry provides lucrative opportunities for market growth.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $0.7 billion Market Size in 2032 $3.1 billion CAGR 16.7 % No. of Pages in Report 326 Segments covered Type, Vertical, and Region. Drivers Rise in installation and usage of MEMS accelerometers in high-end applications Surge in need for motion sensors in automotive industry Opportunities Increasing demand for wearable electronics Restraints High complex manufacturing process and demanding cycle time

The MEMS Gyroscopes Segment to Maintain its Leadership Status throughout the Forecast Period

Based on type, the MEMS gyroscopes segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global multi-axis sensor industry revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to growing installation and usage of MEMS accelerometers in high-end applications, benefits such as compact size, improved performance, and low power consumption. These factors are expected to drive the global multi-axis sensor market throughout the forecast period.

The Consumer Electronics Segment to Maintain its Leadership Status Throughout the forecast period.

Based on vertical, the consumer electronics segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global multi-axis sensor market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, as it is known for its small size & flexibility, and there is a trend toward integrating AI and machine learning to improve sensor data processing, allowing for more advanced capabilities such as predictive maintenance in appliances and context-aware applications in smartphones. As consumer electronics improve, multi-axis sensors will become increasingly important in allowing creative and immersive user experiences. Moreover, the others segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 20.81% from 2023 to 2032.

North America to Maintain its Dominance by 2032

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than half of the global multi-axis sensor market revenue. North America region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 17.51% from 2023 to 2032 owing to increase in use of multi-axis sensor in automotive sector.

Leading Market Players:

Honeywell International Inc.

Parker Hannifin

Trimble Navigation Limited

Stmicroelectronics

Interface Inc.

Aeron Systems Private Limited

Texas Instruments Inc.

ATI Industrial Automation, Inc.

L3harris Technologies, Inc.

Jewell Instruments

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the Multi-Axis Sensor market. These players have adopted different strategies such as product development and product launch to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

As per the multi-axis sensor market outlook, this report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the multi-axis sensor market analysis from 2022 to 2032 to identify the prevailing multi-axis sensor market opportunities.

The multi-axis sensor Market Forecast research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the multi-axis sensor market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global multi-axis sensor market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and multi-axis sensor Market growth strategies.

Multi-Axis Sensor Key Segments:

By Type

MEMS Gyroscopes

MEMS Accelerometers

Digital Compass

Motion Sensor Combos

Others

By Vertical

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Industrial

Others

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada , Mexico )

(U.S., , ) Europe ( Germany , UK, France , Spain , Italy , Rest of Europe )

( , UK, , , , Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , India , South Korea , Australia , Rest of Asia-Pacific )

( , , , , , Rest of ) LAMEA ( Brazil , Saudi Arebia, United Arab Emirates , South Africa , Rest of LAMEA)

