MSI Unveils New AI and Computing Platforms with 4th Gen AMD EPYC™ Processors at Computex 2024

TAIPEI , June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MSI, a leading global server provider, will introduce its latest server platforms based on the 4th Gen AMD EPYC™ processors at Computex 2024, booth #M0806 in Taipei, Taiwan, from June 4-7. These new platforms, designed for growing cloud-native environments, deliver a combination of performance and efficiency for data centers.

"Leveraging the advantages of 4th Gen AMD EPYC processors, MSI's latest server platforms feature scalability and flexibility with new adoption of CXL technology and DC-MHS architecture, helping data centers achieve the most scalable cloud applications while delivering leading performance," said Danny Hsu, General Manager of Enterprise Platform Solutions.

New CXL Memory Expansion Server Redefines High-Performance Computing

Collaborating with leading CXL (Compute Express Link) technology players like AMD, Samsung, and Micron, MSI and its partners are advancing CXL solutions for extensive AI training and HPC applications.

The new S2301 CXL memory expansion server is tailored for data-intensive workloads and in-memory databases. Powered by dual-socket 4th Gen AMD EPYC CPUs and ready for select next-generation AMD EPYC CPUs, this 2U server features CXL 2.0 standards, 24 DDR5 DIMM slots and two PCIe 5.0 x16 slots. The system includes eight E3.S 2T drive bays for CXL memory and eight E3.S 1T bays for NVMe storage, enabling memory expansion up to 8TB.

Diverse GPU Platforms Designed for AI and Cloud Markets

The 4U 4-GPU G4101 is a high-performance, GPU-accelerated rack-mounted workstation. It supports a single AMD EPYC 9004 Series processor with liquid cooling, twelve DDR5 RDIMM slots, four PCIe 5.0 x16 slots for triple-slot GPUs, and twelve 2.5-inch U.2 NVMe/SATA drive bays. It features airflow spacing and liquid closed-loop cooling for optimal thermal management and sustained performance.

The CX271-S4056 is a 2U all-flash platform that supports two double-wide slots for GPU cards. This system features a single-socket AMD EPYC 9004 Series processor, two OCP NIC 3.0 mezzanine slots, and up to 24 2.5-inch PCIe 5.0 U.2 NVMe drive bays to accelerate processing speeds and deliver superior performance across applications, such as AI inferencing.

Multi-Node Server Platforms for High-Density Cloud and Data Center Environments

MSI offers two multi-node server platforms, the CD360-S4051-X2 and CD260-S4051-X4, designed for high-density cloud and data center environments.

The CD360-S4051-X2 is a 3U 2-node server platform designed for next-generation high TDP server processors. Each node includes one AMD EPYC processor, twelve DDR5 RDIMM slots, two optional double-wide PCIe 5.0 x16 slots for GPU cards, one OCP NIC 3.0 mezzanine slot, two NVMe M.2 ports, and three 2.5-inch U.2 NVMe drive bays.

The CD260-S4051-X4 is a 2U 4-node server platform. Each node supports one AMD EPYC processor, twelve DDR5 RDIMM slots, two NVMe M.2 slots, one OCP NIC 3.0 mezzanine slot, and three 2.5-inch U.2 NVMe.

With a front I/O design based on OCP DC-MHS M-DNO architecture and support for the DC-SCM2 Server Management Module with Aspeed AST2600 BMC, MSI's new systems enable enhanced server serviceability and management flexibility.

