MSI Launches AMD EPYC™ 9005 Series CPU-Based Server Solutions, Delivering Leadership Performance and Density in Data Centers

TAIPEI, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MSI, a leading global provider of high-performance server solutions, today introduced its latest AMD EPYC™ 9005 Series CPU-based server boards and platforms, engineered to tackle the most demanding data center workloads with leadership performance and efficiency.

MSI DC-MHS Server Solutions Powered by AMD EPYC 9005 Series Processors Meet the Evolving Demands of Modern Data Center

Featuring AMD EPYC 9005 Series processors with up to 192 cores and 384 threads, MSI's new server platforms deliver breakthrough compute power, unparalleled density, and exceptional energy efficiency, making them ideal for handling AI-enabled, cloud-native, and business-critical workloads in modern data centers.

According to Danny Hsu, General Manager of MSI's Enterprise Platform Solutions, "Our new AMD EPYC 9005 Series CPU-based platforms are not just about raw performance; they represent a strategic leap forward for data centers looking to maximize operational efficiency while minimizing their environmental footprint. These systems ensure that enterprises can stay ahead of evolving industry demands and adapt quickly to new opportunities."

"5th Gen AMD EPYC Processors deliver the compute capabilities our customers require for their most demanding AI-enabled data center workloads," said Ravi Kuppuswamy, senior vice president, Server Business Unit, AMD. "Our highly efficient 'Zen 5' cores and innovative chiplet-based architecture allowed us to build an advanced, diversified server CPU portfolio that addresses the rapidly evolving needs of our customers and the modern data center."

DC-MHS Server Solutions Redefining Flexibility and Scalability for Modern Data Centers

MSI's DC-MHS server solutions address the evolving needs of today's data centers. Powered by AMD EPYC 9005 Series processors, the DC-MHS series supports the DC-SCM2 server management module, featuring the Aspeed AST2600 BMC, to significantly enhance server maintainability and operational efficiency, enabling enterprises to deploy high-performance systems with the agility needed to stay competitive in today's rapidly changing market.

DC-MHS Multi-Node Servers

MSI's DC-MHS multi-node server platforms house multiple nodes within a single chassis, maximizing space and resource utilization while reducing operational costs, enabling modern data centers to future-proof their infrastructure and enhance operational efficiency. Each platform is powered by a single AMD EPYC 9005 Series processor with up to 500W TDP, supports 12 DDR5 DIMM slots for high memory bandwidth, and an OCP NIC for enhanced connectivity.

CD370-S4051-X2 3U 2-Node Core Compute Server: Supports 12 PCIe 5.0 x4 U.2 NVMe bays per node, delivering high-speed I/O and fast data transfer, and is ideal for AI-enabled and data-intensive workloads.

CD270-S4051-X2 2U 2-Node Core Compute Server: Equipped with 6 PCIe 5.0 x4 U.2 NVMe bays per node, delivering fast, scalable compute performance, ideal for virtualization and data analytics.

CD270-S4051-X4 2U 4-Node Core Compute Server: Features 3 PCIe 5.0 x4 U.2 NVMe bays per node and liquid-cooled options, excelling in throughput-heavy applications such as cloud environments.

DC-MHS Enterprise Server

CX271-S4056 2U Enterprise Server: Features a single AMD EPYC 9005 Series processor, 24 DDR5 DIMM slots with speeds up to 5200MT/s, 8 or 24 2.5 inch PCIe 5.0 x4 U.2 NVMe bays, and PCIe 5.0 x16 OCP NIC slots, it delivers fast, scalable performance. Its flexible design, including GPU acceleration options, makes it ideal for data-intensive workloads such as AI, virtualization, and cloud-native applications in modern data centers.

DC-MHS Server Boards

D4056 DC-MHS M-DNO Type-4 HPM: Supports a single AMD EPYC 9005 processor, 24 DDR5 DIMM slots, 2 NVMe M.2 ports, PCIe 5.0 expansion slots, and OCP 3.0 NIC support, this platform is built for memory-intensive and data-driven applications, offering fast data access.

D4051 DC-MHS M-DNO Type-2 HPM: Designed for power efficiency with a single AMD EPYC 9005 processor, 12 DDR5 DIMM slots, 2 NVMe M.2 ports, and PCIe 5.0 x16 OCP NIC slot, this board delivers scalable performance for latency-sensitive workloads in a half-width form factor.

CXL Memory Expansion Server with 8TB Memory for Data-Intensive Workloads

S2301 2U CXL Memory Expansion Server: Powered by dual AMD EPYC 9005 Series processors and 24 DDR5 DIMM slots, the server is engineered to meet the demands of data centers requiring unparalleled memory capacity and scalability. Leveraging advanced CXL 2.0 technology, the S2301 integrates 8 E3.S 2T drive bays for CXL memory and 8 E3.S 1T NVMe storage, expanding total memory capacity to a remarkable 8TB, making it the ideal solution for data-intensive applications, such as In-Memory Database, Electronic Design Automation (EDA), and High-Performance Computing (HPC).

GPU Servers with 4GPU for AI and High-Performance Computing

The G4101-01 and G4101-03 GPU Servers offer exceptional performance for AI, machine learning, and HPC. Powered by a single AMD EPYC 9005 Series processor with 500W TDP and liquid cooling, these servers feature 12 DDR5 DIMM slots and 4 PCIe 5.0 triple-wide slots supporting GPGPUs up to 450W. With 12 PCIe 4.0 U.2 NVMe drives and Platinum or Titanium redundant 3000W power supplies, they deliver the reliability and power required for the most demanding workloads.

Enterprise Servers for Performance-Critical Workloads and Storage Servers for Smaller Data Centers

MSI's Enterprise and Storage Server lineup now features support for AMD EPYC 9005 Series processors, offering up to 24 DDR5 DIMM slots and delivering exceptional scalability, performance, and memory bandwidth of up to 6000MT/s.

Enterprise Servers S2206-05-10G, S2206-06-10G, and S1206-02-10G are optimized for high-speed data transfer. These models feature 10G SFP+ Ethernet and are tailored for performance-critical workloads such as AI and machine learning. The S2206-06-10G stands out as the highest-performance model in this lineup, designed for data-heavy tasks requiring maximum I/O throughput. It features 3 PCIe 5.0 x16 FHHL slots and 16 PCIe 4.0 U.2 NVMe drives, combined with 8 SATA/SAS bays to deliver exceptional storage capacity and speed. For environments where 1 Gbps network speed is sufficient, Storage Servers such as the S2206-04 offer cost-effective solutions with strong compute and storage performance at a cost-effective price point, making them ideal for smaller data centers.

Supporting Resources:

Watch this video to discover how MSI's 5th Gen AMD EPYC processor-based servers are redefining data centers for next-generation computing.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2525385/MSI_DC_MHS_Server_Solutions_Powered_by_AMD_EPYC_9005_Series_Processors_Meet_the_Evolving_Demands_of.jpg