MSI Highlights Optimized AI Platforms to Accelerate Compute-Intensive Applications at ISC 2024
13 May, 2024, 07:00 GMT
HAMBURG, Germany, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MSI, a leading global server provider, brings its latest server platforms powered by AMD processors and 5th Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors, optimized for HPC and AI markets at ISC 2024, booth #F39 in Hamburg, Germany from May 13-15.
"As businesses increasingly adopt AI applications to improve customer experiences, the need for greater computing power and denser deployments has spurred significant shifts in IT infrastructure, driving a widespread adoption of liquid cooling," said Danny Hsu, General Manager of Enterprise Platform Solutions. "MSI's AI server platforms empower businesses to achieve efficiency gains while handling more compute-intensive workloads."
Diverse GPU Platforms to Enhance Performance for AI Workloads
MSI G4201 is a 4U supercomputer designed for exceptional performance in compute-intensive tasks. It features up to eight double-wide PCIe 5.0 x16 slots optimized for high-performance GPU cards, alongside one single-wide PCIe 5.0 x16 expansion slot. Each GPU has a full PCIe 4.0 or 5.0 x16 link directly to the root port complex of a CPU socket without going through a PCIe switch, granting maximum CPU-to-GPU bandwidth. Powered by dual 5th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable Processors and equipped with 32 DDR5 DIMMs, the G4201 platform delivers outstanding heterogeneous computing capabilities for various GPU-based scientific high-performance computing, Generative AI, and inference applications. Additionally, the system includes twelve 3.5-inch drive bays for enhanced functionality.
The G4101 is a 4U 4GPU server platform designed for AI training workloads. It supports a single AMD EPYC™ 9004 Series processor equipped with a liquid cooling module, along with twelve DDR5 RDIMM slots. Additionally, it features four PCIe 5.0 x16 slots tailored for triple-slot graphic cards with coolers, ensuring increased airflow and sustained performance. With twelve front 2.5-inch U.2 NVMe/SATA drive bays, it offers high-speed and flexible storage options, catering to the diverse needs of AI workloads. The G4101 combines air flow spacing and liquid closed-loop cooling, making it the optimal thermal management solution for even the most demanding tasks.
For small-sized businesses, the liquid-cooled S1102-02 server offers an ideal solution, providing superior thermal performance while optimizing costs. Equipped with a single AMD Ryzen™ 7000 Series processor with liquid cooling support of up to 170W, the system features four DDR5 DIMM slots, one PCIe 4.0 slot, two 10GbE onboard Ethernet ports, and four 3.5-inch SATA hot-swappable drive bays in a compact 1U configuration.
