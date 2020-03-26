MRO Software Market Worth $8.0 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "MRO Software Market in Aviation by End User (Operators, OEMs, MROs, Lessors), Solution (Software, Services), Deployment Type (On-premises, Cloud), Function (Maintenance, Operations, Business Management), Pricing Model, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the MRO Software Market in Aviation is estimated to be USD 6.9 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 8.0 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 2.9% from 2020 to 2025. Growing demand for predictive, prescriptive, and condition-based maintenance through data shared by connected aircraft, and increasing adoption of software-as-a-service are the major factors anticipated to boost the demand for MRO software in aviation during the forecast period. Furthermore, the demand for the upgrade of legacy management information system (MIS) to digital MRO software in aviation and the need to reduce turnaround time (TAT) of maintenance operations are also expected to lead to a rise in demand for aviation MRO software during the forecast period.

Ask for PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=215684414

Cloud segment projected to grow at a higher CAGR from 2020 to 2025

Based on deployment type, the cloud segment is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Cloud-based systems digitally maintain records in the form of manuals, maintenance logs, flight plans, aircraft maintenance tracking reports, record books for adherence to airworthiness regulations, and service bulletins. These systems also provide fast and inexpensive management of different types of maintenance data, offer real-time access to spare parts inventories, and send alerts for maintenance tasks to MROs.

Maintenance management segment projected to grow at highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025

Based on function, the maintenance management segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Maintenance management software enable the monitoring of aircraft components and provide real-time data for performance monitoring. The data from airline operators help MRO facilities make arrangements for future planned maintenance, including labor management and spare parts management. MRO software systems integrate maintenance, planning, execution systems, and workforce management systems along with dashboards and reporting tools that are used at mid-level and management levels, thus helping in improving line, heavy, and engine maintenance of aircraft.

Browse in-depth TOC on "MRO Software Market in Aviation"

142 – Tables

37 – Figures

195 – Pages

Inquiry before Buying:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=215684414

Asia Pacific MRO software market in aviation projected to grow at highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025

Based on region, the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period. An increase in passenger traffic is the primary reason for the increased demand for maintenance technicians, and thereby, MRO software, especially in countries such as India, China, Japan, and Singapore. The increase in air passengers from Asia Pacific is a result of improvements in the economic status of the middle-class population and the introduction of low-cost carriers. According to Boeing Commercial Outlook 2019, there will be more than 17,390 aircraft deliveries by 2038 in Asia Pacific owing to the rise in passenger traffic. This will lead to a surge in demand for maintenance technicians in the region. According to Boeing Pilot & Technician Outlook, more than 266,000 new maintenance technicians will be required in the Asia Pacific region by 2038. With the rise in demand for maintenance technicians, there will be a rise in demand for MRO software during the forecast period to enhance maintenance operations.

The MRO software market in aviation has been gaining traction over the past few years due to the presence of several established companies as well as startups. Some of the major players in the MRO software market in aviation are HCL Technologies Limited (India), SAP SE (Germany), International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) (US), Ramco Systems Limited (India), IFS AB (Sweden), Oracle Corporation (US), Boeing (US), Infor (US), Trax (US), Swiss AviationSoftware (Switzerland), IBS Software (India), Rusada (Switzerland), Communications Software Limited (UK), Flatirons Solutions, Inc. (US), Aviation Intertec Services (Canada), BytzSoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (India), Tracware Limited (UK), FLY Online Tools (US), Aerosoft Systems Inc. (US), Lufthansa Technik AG (Germany), GE Aviation (US), and Sopra Steria (France).

Related Reports:

Digital MRO Market by Technology (Predictive Maintenance, AR/VR, 3D Printing, Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, Big Data Analytics, Digital Twin, IOT), End User (MROs, Airlines, OEMs), Application, Region - Global Forecast to 2030

Aviation Blockchain Market by End Market (Airports, Airlines, MRO, Manufacturers, Lessors), Application (Smart Contracts, Supply Chain Management, Aircraft Maintenance, Cargo & Baggage Tracking), Deployment, Function, Region - Global Forecast to 2025

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Sanjay Gupta

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/aviation-mro-software-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/aviation-mro-software.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets