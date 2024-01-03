Mphasis Boosts Leadership to Drive European Business and Global Business Process Services

Ashish Devalekar appointed as Head of Europe; Anurag Bhatia to lead Global Business Process Services

LONDON, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mphasis (BSE: 526299) (NSE: MPHASIS), an information technology (IT) solutions provider specializing in cloud and cognitive services, today announced a strategic reallocation of leadership responsibilities to accelerate growth across multiple vectors. Effective immediately, Ashish Devalekar will assume the role of Head of Europe while Anurag Bhatia, the current Head of Europe, will lead Mphasis' Global Business Process Services business (BPS).

Ashish Devalekar_Head of Europe_Mphasis

Ashish Devalekar, a seasoned leader with over two decades of experience in driving consistent growth in Europe across industry verticals, will be responsible for spearheading Mphasis' Europe business. With a proven track record of transforming businesses into high growth units. Ashish brings a wealth of expertise in originating and closing large deals, building high-performing teams, and implementing effective Go-to-market (GTM) strategies.

Anurag Bhatia's move to Head of Global BPS, a critical service offering in driving operational efficiency and amplifying the impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI) across client organizations; aligns with Mphasis's recent initiatives, including the launch of a dedicated AI Business Unit, aimed at unlocking the potential of AI including Gen AI. In his new role, Anurag will focus on driving growth, with a strong focus on playing in the expanded addressable market with adoption of AI solutions, driving adoption of multiple AI powered deal archetypes, leveraging AI and automation to improve efficiency and effectiveness in client operations.

"Nurturing and harnessing talent is at the heart of Mphasis. Ashish's deep understanding of the UK & European market, combined with his strong focus on customer success and building strategic partnerships, makes him the ideal leader to transform Mphasis' European business to the next level. We are confident that under Ashish's leadership, we will continue to deliver exceptional value to our clients and further strengthen our position as a leading IT solutions provider in Europe," said Nitin Rakesh, Chief Executive Officer, and Managing Director of Mphasis. He also added, "Anurag's expertise in service transformation and his deep understanding of Mphasis' business make him the perfect fit to lead our Global Business Process Services. This move will allow us to focus on operational excellence through AI driven transformation, a crucial area that will be instrumental in driving our future success."

Ashish Devalekar, the incoming Head of Europe, expressed his excitement about the new opportunity. "I am thrilled to be joining Mphasis and confident that together with the talented team in Europe, we will build on the strong foundation that has been laid and achieve even greater success."

Anurag Bhatia, now Head of BPS, commented, "I am excited to lead the charge in aligning operations and AI to drive transformative outcomes for our clients. This realignment positions Mphasis to pioneer innovation and excellence in the evolving landscape of IT services."

About Mphasis

Mphasis' purpose is to be the "Driver in a Driverless Car" for global enterprises by applying next-generation design, architecture, and engineering services, to deliver scalable and sustainable software and technology solutions. Customer-centricity is foundational to Mphasis, and it is reflected in Mphasis' Front2Back™ Transformation approach. Front2Back™ uses the exponential power of cloud and cognitive computing to provide a hyper-personalized (C=X2C2TM=1) digital experience to clients and their end customers. Mphasis' Service Transformation approach helps 'shrink the core' through the application of digital technologies across legacy environments within an enterprise, enabling businesses to stay ahead in a changing world. Mphasis' core reference architectures and tools, speed and innovation with domain expertise and specialization, combined with an integrated sustainability and purpose-led approach across its operations and solutions are key to building strong relationships with marquee clients. Click here to know more. (BSE: 526299; NSE: MPHASIS)

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2310321/Ashish_Devalekar.jpg