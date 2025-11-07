Moving Walls and Publicis West Africa Announce Official Launch of Ghana's First Advanced Out-of-Home Measurement Platform

ACCRA, Ghana, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Publicis West Africa (PWA) is proud to announce the official launch of Ghana's first advanced Out-of-Home (OOH) measurement platform in partnership with global advertising technology leader Moving Walls. This groundbreaking initiative marks a new era in the country's advertising industry, providing precise audience insights and measurable campaign effectiveness for brands and agencies.

In today's data-driven world, the ability to measure and analyze audience engagement is no longer optional, it's essential. The new platform delivers real-time analytics, empowering advertisers to make smarter media planning decisions, optimize spend, and ensure accountability in OOH investments.

"This partnership marks a major milestone in our journey to modernize media measurement in Ghana," said Anand Badami, SVP, Publicis West Africa. "We are committed to delivering data-led solutions to our clients, and this collaboration with Moving Walls allows us to bring global best practices to the local market."

"Our partnership with Moving Walls isn't just about deploying technology, it's about enabling advertisers to plan, measure, and optimize campaigns with precision and purpose," said Muyiwa Aleshinloye, Head of Media, Publicis West Africa. "For the first time, clients in Ghana will have the accountability and insights they need to drive stronger ROI from OOH media."

"This launch is not just about introducing new technology, it is about stepping into the future of Out-of-Home media and how it is valued in Ghana and across Africa," said Srikanth Ramachandran, Founder and CEO of Moving Walls. "By combining Publicis West Africa's strong market leadership with our global expertise, we are setting a new standard of accountability and transparency. This partnership signals the beginning of a future where OOH is planned and measured with the same precision as digital media, giving advertisers the confidence to invest and grow."

Advertisers, media planners, and brand managers interested in accessing the platform or scheduling a demo can reach out via info@publiciswestafrica.com