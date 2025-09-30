Digital's Final Frontier: How Data and Automation are Transforming OOH Media Across Africa

JOHANNESBURG, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The African continent has the youngest population in the world. And it is rapidly urbanizing. This is good news for Out-of-Home (OOH) media, once defined by static billboards and manual buying processes, but quickly becoming one of the most dynamic and measurable media channels globally. Rapidly developing African markets are embracing Digital OOH as part of new infrastructure projects.

One of the most inspiring developments is the spirit of collaboration. OOH Media owners who once competed fiercely are now pooling their inventory and creating unified networks. By doing so, they make it easier for advertisers to plan campaigns across cities and even across borders. This is not just about putting up more digital screens. It is about building transparency, trust, and scale so that African OOH becomes an attractive choice for both regional and global advertisers.

When collaboration becomes the norm, everyone benefits and the industry grows, brands find value, and audiences experience more relevant and creative campaigns. At Moving Walls, we have been proud to participate in this collaboration for some time now.

It all began with enabling the OOH measurement currency in Nigeria . We expanded our solution with some of the largest stakeholders in the region including Dentsu across multiple markets, and FC Media in Morocco. There are some more exciting partnership announcements on the way.

Africa's OOH market is on course to reach nearly one billion dollars in 2025. Digital OOH is expected to expand to 425 million by 2029, growing at more than seven percent annually. Globally, DOOH revenues are set to almost double by 2030, from just over 20 billion dollars today to almost 40 billion. Africa may still represent a smaller share, but that is precisely what makes the opportunity so compelling. The runway for growth is wide open, and the continent is ready to move faster than older, more mature markets weighed down by legacy systems.

What makes Africa different is its ability to leapfrog. With a high mobile penetration, and rapid urbanisation, the continent has the right foundation to build the next generation of OOH without being slowed by outdated practices. Cities like Lagos, Nairobi, Johannesburg, and Accra are already buzzing with activity. South Africa is leading in transit and retail digitisation. Nigeria is rapidly upgrading malls and transport hubs. Nairobi is seeing integrated signage networks grow, and Ghana's media owners are consolidating to create scale. Each market has its own story, but together they signal a continent moving in one direction: towards digital, automated, and intelligent OOH.

The speed of this transformation is increasing with the implementation of artificial intelligence. For Africa, this is not a future trend but an immediate opportunity. AI makes it possible to predict audience movements, automate buying in real time, and adjust creative messages based on context whether it is the weather, traffic, or time of day. For too long, OOH has been held back by fragmented data and manual processes. AI cuts through these barriers and delivers the accountability and agility advertisers have been waiting for. The exciting part is that these tools are already available, and Africa has the chance to adopt them faster than most other regions.

For this transformation to truly take hold, four priorities are clear. First, accelerate the digitisation of infrastructure. Static assets must become connected, measurable networks. Second, build skills across the industry so that buyers, sellers, and agencies are comfortable using programmatic and AI-powered tools. Third, deepen collaboration between publishers, agencies, and regulators to create shared standards and cross-border campaigns. And finally, embed sustainability as a core value. South Africa has shown what is possible with solar-powered billboards and energy-efficient screens, and the rest of the continent can move just as quickly.

This is not a story about Africa catching up. It is a story about leadership. Out-of-Home here is no longer just about being visible on the roadside. It is about intelligence, accountability, and creativity. Africa's youthful energy, urban dynamism, and appetite for innovation position it to define the next chapter of OOH globally.

The coming years will determine how bold the continent chooses to be. Media owners have the chance to digitise and collaborate. Advertisers can demand accountability and embrace creativity powered by AI. Regulators can shape policies that encourage innovation and protect sustainability. The choices made today will decide whether Africa becomes a follower or a leader.

This is Africa's OOH decade. The opportunity is real, the technology is ready, and the talent is here. With vision, collaboration, and courage, Africa can create an OOH industry that the rest of the world looks to for inspiration.