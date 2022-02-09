More than 300 Fast-Growing Biopharmas Set the Stage for Launch Success with Veeva Vault PromoMats

Marketing operations, brand, and regulatory teams speed time-to-market by ramping up compliant digital content with faster creation and reviews

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hundreds of pharmaceutical and biotech companies are standardizing content operations on Veeva Vault PromoMats to build a foundation for effective go-to-market and launch execution. With over 300 emerging and mid-size Vault PromoMats customers globally, more than 150 emerging European companies have adopted the commercial content platform to simplify medical, legal, and regulatory (MLR) review and digital asset management (DAM).

"Emerging biopharmas are achieving astounding breakthroughs in science and healthcare," said Ian Hale, vice president of strategy for commercial content at Veeva Europe. "We're proud to collaborate with innovative, high-growth companies to deliver flexible, compliant content solutions that grow with them and drive efficiencies across their complete commercialization process."

With healthcare professionals (HCPs) now interacting across a growing number of channels, startup biopharmas need to generate more digital content, faster than ever. As they innovate to develop most new specialty treatments and launch products amidst greater competition, it is crucial to get the right content to HCPs quickly so they can help patients make informed decisions about their health.

Vault PromoMats improves visibility, control, and compliance throughout the digital content supply chain. It helps eliminate the need to move, duplicate, and manage assets across multiple systems, providing much-needed relief to smaller, agile companies whose key stakeholders carry the weight of multiple roles.

Here's what emerging life sciences organizations are saying about Vault PromoMats:

"To deliver great customer experiences with content, we should be able to provide what the customer wants when they want it, and where they want it. We have set out to replace the traditional 'push to consumer' content model with a customer-centric engagement one, using Veeva PromoMats," said Mubasher Hassan, global head of content management at Grünenthal.

"While companies tend to produce a lot of material, making that digital content available for reuse is a huge challenge. The key is better processes, better governance, and better digital asset management. This is all possible with a modular content strategy," he added.

"We wanted a system that was suitable for every country but didn't have to be overly customized. Vault PromoMats gives us the global collaboration and automated audit trails we need, while gaining the flexibility to adapt to edge cases as they arise," said Agnès Keltie, compliance manager, global medical affairs, Norgine.

Emerging companies can learn more at veeva.com/eu/vault-promomats-emerging-pharma/.

