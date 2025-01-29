More Than 200 Companies Advance Trial Management with Veeva CTMS

Biopharmas use leading CTMS for improved trial efficiency and collaboration

BARCELONA, Spain, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that more than 200 companies – including 17 of the top 20 biopharmas – use Veeva CTMS to execute faster, more efficient trials. As study complexity and data volumes increase, biopharmas and CROs are centralizing data and documents with Veeva CTMS to streamline processes and drive stakeholder collaboration.

"Veeva CTMS is the central hub of our trials, allowing study metrics and documents to flow seamlessly across our ecosystem," said Bonne Adams, vice president of operations at Inhibrx. "Using clinical applications on a connected platform saves time and effort for our lean team and improves how we work with CRO partners."

Whether biopharmas insource or outsource trials, clinical teams can use Veeva CTMS to proactively manage studies and quickly identify and address issues. With a flexible and scalable system, companies can accelerate trial execution and deliver high-quality data while maintaining compliance with global regulations like ICH E6(R2) and (R3).

To help biopharmas adapt to trial operating model changes and keep up with evolving regulations, Veeva continues to deliver clinical innovations. New Veeva CTMS advancements include:

CTMS transfer automates daily data transfers from CROs to sponsors for greater visibility





Oversight issue tracking and management for faster resolution





Enhancements to manage insourced, outsourced, and complex trials for speed and agility

"Modern clinical trial management systems should scale easily and support both insourced and outsourced operating models," said Henry Galio, vice president of Veeva CTMS strategy. "To provide this flexibility, we're delivering new capabilities for Veeva CTMS through our three product releases per year, continuously advancing to help the industry work better together and accelerate execution."

With the increased adoption of Veeva CTMS, more companies are simplifying trial operations and maintaining compliance regardless of operating model. Veeva CTMS is part of Veeva Clinical Platform, the most complete and highest-quality platform for faster and more efficient trials. Learn more at Veeva R&D and Quality Summit, Europe. Life sciences industry professionals can register for the 4-5 June event in Madrid.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world's largest biopharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com/eu.

