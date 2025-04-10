Montran Wins Central Banking Award for Payment Services Development

NEW YORK, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Montran has been honored with the 'Payment Services Development' award at the Central Banking Awards. This prestigious recognition underscores Montran's commitment to achieving financial infrastructure interoperability through our Instant Payments System (IPS).

The deployment of the Montran IPS in various regions around the world has been instrumental in empowering central banks, clearinghouses, commercial banks, NBFIs, MNOs, merchants, agents and end-users with a cutting-edge interoperable instant payment solution.

With ten live instant payment systems (IPS) deployed across the globe—from Angola to Panama—Montran continues to empower financial ecosystems with innovative solutions that enhance transaction speed, security, and accessibility. The recent go-live of BORICA's TIPS Connectivity Module in Bulgaria further demonstrates Montran's commitment to advancing cross-border instant payments, ensuring operational efficiency and compliance with European standards.

Driving Instant Payments Forward

Montran's IPS platform has been designed for scalability, flexibility, and security, making it the preferred choice for central banks and national clearing systems. Built to support 24/7 real-time processing, the system offers:

Advanced fraud management to safeguard transactions

to safeguard transactions Seamless QR code-based payments for instant digital transactions

for instant digital transactions 5,000+ transactions per second processing capacity

processing capacity Direct integration with international systems, including ECB TIPS and PAPSS

Since the launch of its first IPS production system in 2018, Montran has continuously enhanced its platform with proxy alias modules, advanced liquidity management, and configurable fraud detection tools—ensuring a future-proof payment infrastructure.

"As instant payments become the global standard, we remain committed to helping central banks and financial institutions accelerate digital transformation with scalable, reliable financial infrastructure," said Cristi Jurca, IPS Product Owner at Montran.

Global Expansion & Future Innovations

Montran's instant payments ecosystem is growing rapidly, with three additional systems currently in progress and major initiatives underway in Guatemala and Asia. The company is also focused on integrating IPS with emerging financial technologies, including Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) and enhanced fraud risk management solutions.

"The evolution of digital payments is accelerating, and Montran is leading the way by providing robust, real-time financial solutions that drive economic growth and financial inclusion," said Ciprian Tesa, Chief Technology Officer at Montran.

Montran remains committed to its purpose to unify the world financially by equipping central banks, financial institutions, and payment service providers with next-generation digital payment technology.

About Montran

Montran is the leading provider of Payment and Capital Market Infrastructure solutions, servicing the world's foremost financial institutions with mission critical installations and operations in over 90 countries. Discover more at www.montran.com.