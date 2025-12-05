Montran Appoints Wohoro Ndohho as Regional Executive Director of Montran Africa

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Montran, a global leader in payment and capital market infrastructure solutions, has appointed Wohoro Ndohho as Regional Executive Director of Montran Africa, marking a significant step in the company's deepened commitment to Africa's digital financial future.

With over two decades of experience in finance, infrastructure, and strategic investment across the continent, Wohoro will lead Montran's regional strategy from Nairobi—expanding Montran's physical presence, strengthening client partnerships, and advancing the modernization of financial infrastructure across Africa.

Montran has been a trusted partner to central banks, financial institutions, and market infrastructures in Africa for decades—powering critical systems such as RTGS, ACH, IPS, CSD, and cross-border payment hubs. The establishment of Montran Africa represents a natural evolution of this long-standing partnership, enabling closer collaboration, faster response times, and deeper co-creation with African institutions.

"Wohoro's appointment underscores our belief that Africa's financial modernization deserves both global expertise and local leadership," said Alexander Esca, CEO of Montran. "His proven leadership, regional insight, and commitment to impact align perfectly with Montran's purpose: to unify the world financially."

Wohoro brings to Montran extensive experience at the intersection of finance, infrastructure, and public-private collaboration. His leadership will accelerate Montran Africa's efforts to deliver secure, sovereign, interoperable, and future-ready financial infrastructure across the continent.

"Montran has long been a trusted partner in Africa's financial transformation," said Wohoro Ndohho, Regional Executive Director, Montran Africa. "Our expanded presence reflects a deeper commitment to the continent. Together with our partners, we will continue shaping resilient, inclusive, and innovative financial systems for the continent's next decade of growth."

Montran Africa's new headquarters will serve as a hub for operations, client support, and innovation across the continent, reinforcing Montran's role as a strategic, long-term partner in Africa's journey toward digital and cross-border financial integration.

