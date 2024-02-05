Montran provides Multi-Currency Virtual Account Management Platform to Intesa Sanpaolo

Montran's VAM Platform will enhance the multi-currency cash and liquidity management offering of Intesa Sanpaolo bringing immediate value to the bank's various client segments.

MILANO, Italy, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Montran has announced the launch of a groundbreaking multi-currency virtual account management platform for Intesa Sanpaolo, Italy's premier banking institution with a global financial services presence. This platform marks a strategic enhancement in the bank's ability to manage multi-currency cash and liquidity for its diverse client base, offering unparalleled efficiency and flexibility.

"Our new multi-currency platform revolutionizes the way our clients manage funds, enabling efficient handling of multiple currencies through virtual accounts. This significantly enhances international trade by streamlining liquidity and improving cash flow," said Giancarlo Esposito, Head of Payments, Cash Management and Open Banking at Intesa Sanpaolo.

Adding to this, Sergio Dalla Riva, Head of Product Development Transaction Banking at Intesa Sanpaolo, remarked, "In today's rapidly evolving digital and volatile market, Montran's technology provides the crucial real-time financial insights our clients need to stay ahead."

"Deployed within a few months for rapid market introduction, Montran's multi-currency and real-time Virtual Account Management solution enriches both Intesa Sanpaolo and its clients with advanced cash and liquidity management tools," said Raegan Esca, General Manager of Montran Europe. "Integrating seamlessly with the bank's existing infrastructure, our solution elevates financial operations through enhanced account segregation, POBO, COBO, automated reconciliation, and improved liquidity visibility."

"Together, Montran and Intesa Sanpaolo are poised to transform liquidity for clients everywhere," Ms. Esca continued. "We are committed to a long and fruitful collaboration with a strategic partner in Intesa Sanpaolo."

About Montran

Montran is the leading provider of Payment and Securities Market Infrastructure solutions, servicing the world's foremost financial institutions with mission critical installations and operations in over 80 countries. Discover more at www.montran.com.