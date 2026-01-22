Montran Expands Global Footprint with New Middle East & North Africa Office in Dubai

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Montran, the global leader in financial infrastructure and payment solutions, today announced the opening of its new Middle East & North Africa (MENA) regional office, which is based out of Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The expansion underscores Montran's continued global growth and long-term commitment to empowering financial ecosystems through innovation, resilience, and interoperability.

The Dubai office will serve as Montran's regional hub for infrastructure projects and client partnerships across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the broader MENA region. Strategically located in one of the world's most dynamic financial centers, the office will support central banks, financial institutions, and market infrastructures with Montran's full suite of solutions — including Instant Payments Systems (IPS), Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS), Post Trade Platform (PTP), and Virtual Account Management (VAM).

"Opening our MENA office in Dubai represents more than geographic growth — it reflects our purpose to unify the world financially," said Alexander Esca, Chief Executive Officer of Montran. "We have built trusted partnerships with financial institutions across the region for decades. With a dedicated local presence, we are enhancing our ability to support clients' digital transformation initiatives and deliver infrastructure for inclusive, real-time economies."

The new office builds on Montran's extensive footprint across Africa, Europe, Asia, and the Americas, aligning with the company's distributed operating model and client-centric approach. With teams already engaged in regional projects across the GCC, North Africa, and Levant, the Dubai office will enable faster deployment, local expertise, and closer collaboration with partners and regulators.

"The Middle East is entering a new phase of financial modernization," said Matt Walsh, General Manager, Montran MENA. "From instant payments to capital markets modernization, our Dubai hub will be instrumental in helping institutions transition to the next generation of interoperable, secure, and efficient financial systems."

About Montran

Montran is the leading provider of Payment and Capital Market Infrastructure solutions, servicing the world's foremost financial institutions with installations and operations in over 90 countries. Discover more at www.montran.com.