Mobile Security Market to Reach $122.89 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 25.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Increase in the trend of mobile payments, rise in adoption of BOYD in workplaces, and surge in need to provide protection to video streaming content drive the growth of the global mobile security market

PORTLAND, Oregon, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Mobile Security Market by Operating System (iOS, Android, and Others), End User (Individual User and Enterprise User), Enterprise Solution Type (Authentication, Mobile Application Security, Mobile Data Protection and Others), Industry Vertical (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail & E-Commerce, Healthcare, Government & Defense and Others), and Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027." According to the report, the global mobile security industry was estimated at $19.83 billion in 2019, and is expected to hit $122.89 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 25.8% from 2020 to 2027.

Mobile Security Market Drivers, restraints, and opportunities:

Increase in the trend of mobile payments, rise in adoption of BOYD in workplaces, and surge in need to provide protection to video streaming content drive the growth of the global mobile security market. On the other hand, high costs of mobile security solution and complexity in designing embedded security setup impede the growth to certain extent. However, rapid usage of machine learning and artificial intelligence in mobile security application are expected to create multiple opportunities in the industry.

COVID-19 scenario:

Security leaders from small to large enterprises have strengthened their focus on enhanced mobile security services.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has mandated 'work-from-home' practice for many organizations. And, with this remote working system on board, there's been an increased demand for better security function in tablets and laptops. This drift, in turn, has contributed to the growth of the mobile security market.

The android segment to lead the trail by 2026-

Based on operating system, the android segment accounted for more than half of the global mobile security market share in 2019, and is expected to rule the roost by the end of 2026, owing to faster deployment of this operating system across the globe. The iOS segment, on the other hand, would portray the fastest CAGR of 27.2% throughout the forecast period.

The enterprises segment to dominate during the estimated period-

Based on end-user, the enterprises segment contributed to more than four-fifths of the global mobile security market revenue in 2019, and is expected to retain its dominance till 2026. This is due to growing adoption of mobile security solutions among various industry verticals. Simultaneously, the individuals segment would manifest the fastest CAGR of 29.2% during the study period. Increase in demand from individuals to secure their mobile devices fuels the segment growth.

North America to rule the roost in terms of revenue-

Based on region, North America held the major share in 2019, generating more than one-third of the global mobile security market. Enterprises in the region are adopting security solutions that minimize data security threats without hampering the personal data of the employees which drives the market growth in this region. At the same time, the Asia-Pacific region would grow at the fastest CAGR of 26.9% from 2020 to 2027. This is attributed to the growing drive of BOYD and rise in adoption of mobile security solutions by government offices in the province.

Frontrunners in the industry-

BlackBerry Limited

VMware, Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

Broadcom Inc.

Citrix Systems, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Google LLC

IBM Corporation

Mobileiron, Inc.

Apple Inc.

