Mobile Gamma Cameras Market Surges to USD 800 Million by 2033, Propelled by 7.3% CAGR - Verified Market Reports®

The Mobile Gamma Cameras Market is experiencing strong momentum driven by rising demand for point-of-care diagnostic imaging, advancements in nuclear medicine, and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases requiring rapid imaging solutions. Compact and portable designs are expanding adoption across hospitals, ambulatory care centers, and specialized clinics, supporting efficiency in patient diagnosis and treatment.

LEWES, Del., Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Mobile Gamma Cameras Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2026 to 2033, according to a new report published by Verified Market Reports®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 450 Million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 800 Million by the end of the forecast period.

Browse in-depth TOC on Mobile Gamma Cameras Market

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Scope of The Mobile Gamma Cameras Market Report

REPORT ATTRIBUTES DETAILS STUDY PERIOD 2023-2033 BASE YEAR 2024 FORECAST PERIOD 2026-2033 HISTORICAL PERIOD 2023 ESTIMATED PERIOD 2025 UNIT Value (USD Billion) KEY COMPANIES PROFILED GE, Philips, Siemens, Digirad, Mediso, MIE, DDD Diagnostic, Dilon Technologies, Gamma Medica, Capintec, Beijing Hamamatsu, Basda SEGMENTS COVERED By Product Type, By Technology, By Application, By End-user, By Distribution Channel, By Geography

Global Mobile Gamma Cameras Market Overview

Mobile Gamma Cameras Market: Trends and Opportunities

Point-of-care nuclear imaging acceleration: Hospitals and ambulatory centers are prioritizing bedside nuclear imaging to triage cardiology and oncology cases faster, compressing door-to-diagnosis times and boosting throughput in acute care workflows.

Miniaturization meets sensitivity: Advances in solid-state detectors (CZT), low-noise electronics, and optimized collimators are lifting count efficiency and spatial resolution in compact footprints—unlocking new procedural use cases in crowded cath labs and ORs.

OR-ready intraoperative guidance: Surgeons rely on portable gamma cameras for sentinel lymph node mapping and radioguided occult lesion localization, marrying nuclear signals with surgical navigation to improve margin confidence and cut re-excisions.

AI-assisted workflow: On-device reconstruction, noise suppression, and real-time quality scoring reduce operator dependency, raise first-scan success rates, and support staff-constrained providers.

Reimbursement and regulatory momentum: Procedure codes for SLN biopsy and thyroid imaging sustain utilization, while radiation dose-tracking and device-safety standards shape purchasing criteria and vendor roadmaps.

Emerging market adoption: Public-private investments in oncology and cardiac care are seeding portable imaging fleets across Asia and Latin America, where flexible capex models and mobile clinics drive market penetration strategies.

The Mobile Gamma Cameras Market is transitioning from niche adjunct to an essential node in decentralized nuclear medicine. Buyers prioritize devices that shorten care cycles, integrate seamlessly with surgical and ED workflows, and deliver predictable image quality at lower total cost of ownership. Winning strategies focus on clinical differentiation (OR-grade performance, low-dose protocols), ecosystem integration (DICOM-ready, HL7/FHIR bridges, PACS/VNA compatibility), and service models (uptime guarantees, detector health analytics). Vendors that align with hospital value-based care metrics—faster time to decision, fewer repeat scans, and improved care coordination—are best positioned for sustainable share gains.

How are perioperative oncology and cardiology use cases reshaping demand for mobile gamma cameras, and what features determine purchase decisions?

Demand is shifting from static nuclear medicine suites toward mobile, perioperative environments where clinicians need rapid, granular signal detection without disrupting sterile fields. In oncology, sentinel lymph node mapping and radioguided tumor localization require high sensitivity at shallow depths, stable positioning on narrow OR tables, and image acquisition that keeps pace with surgical steps. Cardiologists in EDs and chest-pain units seek fast myocardial perfusion triage for risk stratification when fixed SPECT access is constrained or patient transfer adds risk and cost. These use cases prioritize five purchase determinants:

Detector technology and spatial resolution: Solid-state CZT arrays and advanced collimation deliver higher count rates and better small-lesion detectability in compact heads. Buyers run side-by-side trials comparing millimeter-level resolution, uniformity, and energy discrimination.

Low-dose, high-throughput protocols: Hospitals target dose reduction without compromising diagnostic confidence. Systems with efficient scatter rejection and intelligent exposure control enable shorter acquisitions and lower tracer use, aiding pharmacy budgets and ALARA policies.

Ergonomics and sterile workflow fit: Lightweight, articulating arms, sterile draping options, single-hand positioning, and silent operation reduce OR time. Battery endurance and hot-swap power support continuous cases.

Interoperability and cybersecurity: DICOM push/pull, worklist integration, role-based access, and asset telemetry are now mandatory. CIOs assess encryption, patch cadence, and audit trails alongside clinical metrics.

Total cost of ownership (TCO): Service contracts with predictive maintenance, detector health dashboards, and remote diagnostics lower downtime; modular components shorten mean time to repair. CFOs favor models that quantify revenue capture from avoided transfers and reduced re-scans.

As perioperative volumes rise, procurement teams increasingly weight "time-to-decision per patient" and "OR minutes saved per case" as leading value indicators, elevating vendors that provide outcome-linked guarantees.

What are the principal restraints to market expansion radiopharmaceutical supply, radiation safety, and training and how can suppliers and providers mitigate adoption risk?

Despite strong clinical pull, three friction points can stall deployments:

Radiopharmaceutical logistics: Short half-life isotopes and variable last-mile delivery complicate scheduling, especially outside major urban centers. Providers mitigate risk by centralizing dose scheduling across sites, using dose-on-demand generators where feasible, and standardizing protocols to minimize waste. Vendors that design devices with superior sensitivity enable lower administered activity, stretching scarce supply and reducing cost per case.

Radiation safety and regulatory scrutiny: Dose tracking, staff exposure monitoring, and periodic audits require robust documentation. Mobile systems must support integrated dosimetry exports and automated exam logs. Clear operator prompts, shielding accessories, and standardized low-dose presets help departments demonstrate compliance to hospital safety boards and national regulators.

Training and workflow variability: User proficiency varies across OR, ED, and outpatient teams. Without standardized training, image quality and exam duration become inconsistent. Vendors that deliver competency-based curricula, simulation modules, and built-in quality scoring (flagging motion or low counts) reduce repeat scans and shorten learning curves. Remote proctoring and on-device decision support further stabilize outcomes.

Strategically, suppliers should package devices with radiopharmacy partnerships, guarantee isotopic compatibility across common tracers (e.g., Tc-99m), and publish real-world evidence demonstrating equivalent or better diagnostic yield at reduced activity levels. Providers should designate modality champions, codify cross-department protocols, and align key performance indicators—first-pass success, average scan time, and dose per exam—with hospital quality programs. Together these steps de-risk adoption while improving patient throughput and staff safety.

Mobile Gamma Cameras Market Geographic Dominance and Demand Drivers Anchored in Global Health and Economic Benchmarks

North America retains a leading revenue share due to high oncology and cardiovascular procedure volumes, advanced hospital infrastructure, and robust reimbursement frameworks for sentinel lymph node biopsy and thyroid imaging. Health-system capital budgets prioritize portable imaging that shortens inpatient length of stay and reduces inter-department transfers. Radiation protection policies and accreditation norms drive consistent refresh cycles, ensuring steady replacement demand. The region's mature PACS/VNA ecosystems and cybersecurity expectations favor vendors with enterprise-grade interoperability and device governance.

retains a leading revenue share due to high oncology and cardiovascular procedure volumes, advanced hospital infrastructure, and robust reimbursement frameworks for sentinel lymph node biopsy and thyroid imaging. Health-system capital budgets prioritize portable imaging that shortens inpatient length of stay and reduces inter-department transfers. Radiation protection policies and accreditation norms drive consistent refresh cycles, ensuring steady replacement demand. The region's mature PACS/VNA ecosystems and cybersecurity expectations favor vendors with enterprise-grade interoperability and device governance. Europe exhibits strong adoption supported by universal healthcare coverage and coordinated cancer strategies that emphasize early detection and standardized perioperative pathways. Procurement consortia and public tenders reward demonstrable dose reduction and lifecycle cost transparency. Emissions and waste-handling regulations across EU member states also influence device choice—energy-efficient electronics, repairability, and long-life detectors reduce environmental footprint and procurement risk. Mobile platforms that integrate with surgical navigation and day-surgery models align with regional shifts toward outpatient care.

exhibits strong adoption supported by universal healthcare coverage and coordinated cancer strategies that emphasize early detection and standardized perioperative pathways. Procurement consortia and public tenders reward demonstrable dose reduction and lifecycle cost transparency. Emissions and waste-handling regulations across EU member states also influence device choice—energy-efficient electronics, repairability, and long-life detectors reduce environmental footprint and procurement risk. Mobile platforms that integrate with surgical navigation and day-surgery models align with regional shifts toward outpatient care. Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing demand pool, propelled by expanding oncology programs, urbanization of healthcare, and sustained growth in health expenditure per capita across several economies. Rising cancer incidence and aging demographics are increasing nuclear medicine workloads in tertiary centers and regional hubs. Governments are investing in specialty hospitals and public-private models that bring imaging closer to underserved populations. Portable gamma cameras are well suited to these investments because they compress deployment timelines, require smaller footprints, and can be scaled across satellite clinics, mobile units, and outreach programs.

is the fastest-growing demand pool, propelled by expanding oncology programs, urbanization of healthcare, and sustained growth in health expenditure per capita across several economies. Rising cancer incidence and aging demographics are increasing nuclear medicine workloads in tertiary centers and regional hubs. Governments are investing in specialty hospitals and public-private models that bring imaging closer to underserved populations. Portable gamma cameras are well suited to these investments because they compress deployment timelines, require smaller footprints, and can be scaled across satellite clinics, mobile units, and outreach programs. Evidence context from global authorities: Global health indicators reinforce the market's trajectory. Cancer remains a leading cause of mortality worldwide with substantial annual case growth, sharpening the need for accurate intraoperative staging and nodal assessment. Aging populations are expanding the addressable base for oncology and cardiac procedures, especially in high- and middle-income countries. Healthcare expenditure as a share of GDP has remained structurally high in developed markets while rising steadily in many emerging economies, supporting long-term capital formation in diagnostic infrastructure. Environmental and occupational safety regulators continue to emphasize dose management and staff exposure controls, reinforcing the clinical value of detectors and software that achieve diagnostic confidence at lower administered activity. Together, these macro factors validate the premium placed on mobile systems that can deliver reliable imaging performance in non-traditional settings.

Competitive implications by region: In North America, differentiation hinges on cybersecurity certifications, OR integration, and service-level guarantees that limit downtime across multi-site IDNs. In Europe, sustainability metrics, repairability, and compliance with eco-design initiatives are influential in tenders. In Asia Pacific, vendors gain share by offering flexible financing, local service ecosystems, and training academies that accelerate workforce upskilling. Across all regions, manufacturers that publish peer-reviewed evidence, offer AI-driven image quality assurance, and align with value-based procurement criteria will command higher close rates and better price realization.

Mobile Gamma Cameras Market: Key Players Shaping the Future

Major players, including GE, Philips, Siemens, Digirad, Mediso, MIE, DDD Diagnostic, Dilon Technologies, Gamma Medica, Capintec, Beijing Hamamatsu, Basda and more, play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the Mobile Gamma Cameras Market. Financial statements, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis provide valuable insights into the industry's key players.

Mobile Gamma Cameras Market: Segments Analysis

Based on the research, Verified Market Reports® has segmented the global Mobile Gamma Cameras Market into Product Type, Technology, Application, End-user, Distribution Channel, Geography.

By Product Type

Fixed Mobile Gamma Cameras

Portable Mobile Gamma Cameras

Hybrid Mobile Gamma Cameras

Clinical Mobile Gamma Cameras

By Technology

Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT)

Positron Emission Tomography (PET)

Both SPECT and PET

Advanced Imaging Technologies

By Application

Cardiology

Oncology

Neurology

Research and Development

By End-user

Hospitals

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Research Institutions

Mobile Healthcare Providers

By Distribution Channel

Direct Sales

Online Sales

Third-Party Distributors

Service Providers

Mobile Gamma Cameras Market, By Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa





Latin America

