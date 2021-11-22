Mobile Computer Market Size Worth $6.49 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global mobile computer market size is expected to reach USD 6.49 billion by 2028, expanding at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2021 to 2028, according to the new study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. The need for managing the inventory of growing businesses with high production capacity and the readiness of tracking shipments are augmenting the demand for mobile computers. Furthermore, long lifespan due to its ruggedness, high return on investment, and lower have considerably increased their adoption across industries. However, the global market was affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which negatively impacted the businesses' production capacity, and disrupted the supply chain, thereby, causing a slight dip in the overall market growth during the pandemic.

Key Insights & Findings:

The market is estimated to reach a market size of USD 6.45 billion by 2028, expanding at a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period. Benefits such as ease of use and improved return on investment offered by these systems have favorably impacted the market growth

The software segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2028. The advancements in cloud computing have resulted in the increasing usage of Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform-based software solutions for mobile computers

The large businesses segment is expected to emerge as a dominating segment in the market from 2021 to 2028. The demand for mobile computers across large businesses can be attributed to the need for mobile workers to access native apps, data, and other enterprise systems to collaborate in real-time for managing the large volume of inventory

The Asia Pacific region is expected to register the highest CAGR of more than 5.0% from 2021 to 2028. The growing manufacturing, logistics, construction, and other industries in Asia Pacific countries such as India , Japan , Malaysia , Singapore , and Thailand are expected to drive the regional market growth over the forecast period

Read 110 page research report, "Mobile Computer Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component (Hardware, Software, Services), By Business Size (SMBs, Large Businesses), By Industry, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", by Grand View Research

However, the high degree of portability and accessibility offered by mobile computers is driving their adoption across the healthcare industry. The increasing manufacturing of medicines and vaccines for COVID-19 to meet the demand for these products across regions further elevated the need for mobile computers to track production and inventory. Moreover, the rising adoption of technology among industries to manage inventory and provide shop floor assistance records is expected to drive the demand for mobile computers across the retail industry. Similarly, other industries such as transportation and manufacturing have been using mobile computers to streamline their business operations.

Mobility and flexibility to record information from IoT-enabled devices across application areas such as warehouses, utilities, and manufacturing sites are of paramount importance. Operators working in such application areas require mobile devices instead of complex or large computers to maneuver easily. Mobile computers act as an advantage, offering flexibility, ergonomics, and robustness to the operators, in applications where mobility is a vital factor. The rising number of manufacturing plants and warehouses due to increased consumption of FMCG products is also expected to augment the market growth.

Grand View Research has segmented the global mobile computer market based on component, business size, industry, and region:

Mobile Computer Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)

Hardware



Software



Services

Mobile Computer Business Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)

SMBs



Large Businesses

Mobile Computer IndustryOutlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)

Retail



Manufacturing



Healthcare



Warehouse



Others

Mobile Computer Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



MEA

List of Key Players in the Mobile Computer Market

Opticon Sensors Europe B.V.

Ankaref

Advantech Co., Ltd.

KEYENCE CORPORATION

Zebra Technologies Corp.

Casio Computer Co., Ltd.

CIPHERLAB Co., Ltd.

DatalogicS.p.A.

Honeywell International, Inc.

Handheld Group

Check out more studies related to advanced computing technologies and peripherals, conducted by Grand View Research:

Laptop Market – The global laptop market size was valued at USD 101.67 billion in 2017. It is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 0.4% during the forecast period. In terms of volume, the market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 1.0% during the same period.

– The global laptop market size was valued at in 2017. It is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 0.4% during the forecast period. In terms of volume, the market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 1.0% during the same period. Computer Vision Market – The global computer vision market size was valued at USD 11.32 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3% from 2021 to 2028. Artificial Intelligence (AI) with computer vision technology is becoming increasingly popular in different use-cases, such as computer vision solutions in consumer drones and autonomous and semi-autonomous vehicles.

– The global computer vision market size was valued at in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3% from 2021 to 2028. Artificial Intelligence (AI) with computer vision technology is becoming increasingly popular in different use-cases, such as computer vision solutions in consumer drones and autonomous and semi-autonomous vehicles. Brain Computer Interface Market – The global brain computer interface market size was valued at USD 1.2 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 15.5% over the forecast period. Key drivers of the market for brain computer interface (BCI) technology include increasing prevalence of neuroprosthetic conditions, growing geriatric population, and rising technological developments facilitating communication and movement in paralytic patients.

Browse through Grand View Research's coverage of the Global Electronic Devices Industry.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.