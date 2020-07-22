Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Systems Market Size Worth $1.58 Billion by 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --The global mobile cardiac telemetry systems market size is expected to reach USD 1.58 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disorder, need for effective arrhythmia management, and technological advancement in telemetry devices are driving the market growth.

Key suggestions from the report:

In terms of revenue, lead based dominated the application segment in 2019 owing to its accuracy and ease of use. Moreover, the product is cost-effective as compared to patch-based which is further propelling the demand

Patch based segment is expected to show lucrative growth over the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to its increased adoption in outpatient facilities and ambulatory centers

On basis of end use, hospitals held the largest revenue share in 2019 owing to increased number of minimally invasive surgeries within these facilities

The cardiac centers segment is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to its associated advantages such as reduced wait times, availability of skilled professionals and shorter stay duration

Read 120 page research report with TOC on "Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Systems Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Lead-based, Patch-based), By End Use (Hospitals, Cardiac Centers), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/mobile-cardiac-telemetry-systems-market

Increasing demand for real-time cardiac monitoring and self-care management are boosting the demand for mobile cardiac telemetry devices. In addition, presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure, high disposable income in the developed countries is further propelling the revenue. Moreover, these devices found to be helpful in monitoring COVID-19 patients taking azithromycin and hydroxychloroquine medication which is expected to boost the market revenue. The market is technology driven and the key industry players are continuously trying to develop user friendly devices to sustain their market share.

In April 2020, Medicomp, Inc. partnered with the Lenox Hill Hospital to monitor heart's electrical conduction of COVID-19 patients with certain medication by its TelePatch- Mobile Cardiac Telemetry (MCT), which is expected to increase the adoption of this device in the forthcoming years

Grand View Research has segmented the global mobile cardiac telemetry systems market on the basis of application, end-use, and region:

Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Systems Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Lead-based



Patch-based

Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Systems End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Hospitals



Cardiac Centers



Others

Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Systems Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Italy





Spain



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India



Australia



Latin America





Brazil





Mexico



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa





Saudi Arabia

List of Key Players of Mobile Cardiac Telemetry System Market:

BioTelemetry, Inc.



ScottCare



Biotricity Inc



Welch Allyn



Applied Cardiac Systems Inc



Medicomp Inc.



Preventice Solutions



Telerhythmics LLC



Zoll Medical Corporation



iRhythm Technologies, Inc.

Find more research reports on Medical Devices Industry, by Grand View Research:

Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market – Increasing incidence of heart failures and arrhythmias has fueled the demand for technologically advanced cardiac rhythm management (CRM) devices.

Increasing incidence of heart failures and arrhythmias has fueled the demand for technologically advanced cardiac rhythm management (CRM) devices. Cardiac Surgery Instruments Market – According to the American Heart Association, at least 48.0% of adults have some form of cardiovascular conditions in the U.S. Increasing prevalence of the cardiovascular disease, rising incidence of diabetes, growing healthcare investment, and technological advancements can be attributed to growth.

According to the American Heart Association, at least 48.0% of adults have some form of cardiovascular conditions in the U.S. Increasing prevalence of the cardiovascular disease, rising incidence of diabetes, growing healthcare investment, and technological advancements can be attributed to growth. Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market– A range of treatment therapies has been developed for management of cardiac arrhythmia including artificial pacemakers, antiarrhythmic drugs, and implanted defibrillators.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.