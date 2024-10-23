M&M'S® and kate spade new york Launch First-Ever Candy-Inspired Capsule Collection Together

The collaboration brings together the two iconic brands to connect the worlds of candy and fashion, offering a unique take on everyone's favorite treat this Holiday season

CHICAGO, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, M&M'S®, proudly part of Mars, and global lifestyle brand, kate spade new york, unveiled a limited-edition collection of candy-themed handbags, jewelry and accessories that will launch globally this Holiday season.

Taking cues from M&M'S iconic packaging and colorful candy shells, the collection infuses the kate spade new york product with a playful, colorful and bold twist, including:

The M&M’S x kate spade new york Capsule Collection infuses the M&M’S iconic packaging and colorful candy shells with the distinctive kate spade new york design and superior craftsmanship to offer colorful fun through one-of-a-kind pieces.

M&M'S x kate spade new york Embellished Smooth Leather 3D Crossbody and Chain Coin Purse make a sweet statement with the iconic M&M'S-inspired styles available in the candy brand's colorful palette.

make a sweet statement with the iconic M&M'S-inspired styles available in the candy brand's colorful palette. M&M'S x kate spade new york Embellished Patent PU 3D Crossbody and Packet Key Fob are inspired by the classic Peanut M&M'S packaging. The embellished crossbody pays homage to one of the most celebrated flavors with delicious arm candy.

are inspired by the classic Peanut M&M'S packaging. The embellished crossbody pays homage to one of the most celebrated flavors with delicious arm candy. M&M'S x kate spade new york Jewelry indulges the delicious side of fashion accessories with bracelets, earrings, necklaces, charms and stackable rings inspired by the candy's recognizable shape.

"The M&M'S brand has long been committed to bringing people together through colorful fun," said Jane Hwang, GM Global M&M'S. "Partnering with a brand like kate spade new york, known for joy, and everyday celebrations, is the perfect complement this holiday season. We hope the special collection will surprise and delight our fans as they rock their favorite brands in an iconic new way."

"kate spade new york has always been rooted in joy through personal style and self-expression, with products that deliver vibrant pops of color, playful patterns and dimensional textures," says Charlotte Warshaw VP, Americas Wholesale, Global Licensing & Collaborations of kate spade new york. "This iconic collaboration with M&M'S delivers just that and does so in a way that puts front-and-center our Gen Z customer."

Available from November 1*, the limited-edition M&M'S x kate spade new york collection will be available for purchase at select M&M'S and kate spade new york stores, select department stores, and online at MMS.com and katespade.com.

For more updates on M&M'S partnership with kate spade new york follow along with the brand on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X. For more on M&M's, visit MMS.com and sign up for the M&M'S newsletter here. For more on kate spade new york, visit katespade.com or follow @katespadeny on social media.

ABOUT MARS, INCORPORATED:

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a global, family-owned business, Mars is transforming, innovating, and evolving to make a positive impact on the world.

Across our diverse and expanding portfolio of quality confectionery, food, and pet care products and services, we employ 140,000+ dedicated Associates. With almost $45 billion in annual sales, we produce some of the world's best-loved brands including Ben's Original™, CESAR®, Cocoavia®, DOVE®, EXTRA®, KIND®, M&M'S®, SNICKERS®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, and WHISKAS®. We are creating a better world for pets through our global network of pet hospitals and diagnostic services – including AniCura, BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, Linnaeus and VCA™ – using cutting edge technology to develop breakthrough programs in genetic health screening and DNA testing. For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

ABOUT KATE SPADE NEW YORK:

Since its launch in 1993 with a collection of six essential handbags, Kate Spade New York has always stood for color, wit, optimism, and femininity. Today, it is a global lifestyle brand synonymous with joy, delivering seasonal collections of handbags, ready-to-wear, jewelry, footwear, gifts, home décor and more. Known for its rich heritage and unique brand DNA, Kate Spade New York offers a distinctive point of view, and celebrates communities of women around the globe who live their perfectly imperfect lifestyles. Kate Spade New York is part of the Tapestry house of brands.

*Collection availability will vary per market, please contact your local M&M'S store and MMS.com site for more details.

