MLC PROMOTES BLAKE DELL TO VICE PRESIDENT, CORPORATE DEVELOPMENT, STRATEGY AND UK OPERATIONS

Dell to lead management of Singleton Birch business as CEO Richard Stansfield retires

ST. LOUIS, Mo., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MLC (formerly Mississippi Lime Company) has appointed Blake Dell as vice president for corporate development, strategy and UK operations. Part of the MLC executive leadership team, this is a new role created to escalate the company's geographic and market expansion.

Dell will be responsible for leading strategic planning, acquisitions, investments, joint ventures and partnerships across all MLC businesses, including the company's Singleton Birch business in the United Kingdom. He will also serve as the executive director for Singleton Birch, as Richard Stansfield, current Singleton Birch chief executive officer, will retire in June after 35 years with the company.

"We are extremely grateful for Richard's contributions over many years of proven accomplishments. He has been integral to the success of our acquisition and integration, which has enabled our teams to work together to enhance innovation, operational capabilities and sustainability. As we enter a new era of growth for both MLC and Singleton Birch, Blake's skill set will be central to continuing to grow our international footprint and integrate our businesses into a unified family, delivering value through strategic acquisitions," said Paul Hogan, president and chief executive officer at MLC.

Dell has nearly two decades of experience in strategy, development, planning, and mergers and acquisitions. Over his 13 years with MLC, he has held positions of increasing responsibility across finance, sales and marketing, and corporate development. This includes leading the recent acquisitions of Singleton Birch (Melton Ross, UK), Valley Minerals (Bonne Terre, MO) and Southern Lime (Calera, AL). These acquisitions have been pivotal to MLC's strategic vision. For example, they have enabled the company to expand its portfolio of lime solutions, deliver into more markets and enhance service to customers. Dell's prior experience also includes positions within private equity and M&A advisory.

"I'm grateful and excited for the opportunity to further build upon our strong foundation and rich history as we look to expand into new geographies and end markets. Our recent growth is a testament to the dedicated people throughout the organization. I look forward to continuing to work with the teams in the US and UK to execute our strategy," Dell said.

Dell attained his Bachelor of Science in business – finance from the University of Kansas and a Master of Business Administration from Saint Louis University. He serves as a member of the board of directors for Origen, a mineral-based climate technology startup focused on carbon dioxide removal.

About MLC

MLC is a leading global supplier of high-calcium lime products and technical solutions headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. These offerings bring essential performance and value to a range of market applications, including metals, construction, chemicals, water and emissions treatment, glass, plastics, elastomers, agriculture, foods and beverages. With over a century in business, MLC has built a reputation on the quality of its products and services, as well as an unwavering commitment to safety, sustainability and service. The company's expanding global footprint includes a diversified, reliable network of production and distribution facilities in the US, as well as in the UK through its Singleton Birch business. MLC is an HBM Holdings company. For more information, visit https://mlc.com.

