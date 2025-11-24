MIRDC Wins Dual R&D 100 Awards for AI-Guided Interactive Speech-Language Therapy System

KAOHSIUNG, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Metal Industries Research & Development Centre (MIRDC) has been awarded two 2025 R&D 100 Awards in the Software/Services category and the Special Recognition: Corporate Social Responsibility category for its AI-Guided Interactive Speech-Language Therapy System.

AI-Guided Interactive Speech-Language Therapy System

Taiwan is home to around 2,200 certified speech-language pathologists, a number insufficient to meet the needs of hundreds of thousands of children with speech delays and autism spectrum disorder. This shortage leaves many children at risk of missing the critical period for language development. Current therapy tools mainly focus on articulation and pronunciation, but provide little help in improving children's oral expression and language comprehension.

The AI-Guided Interactive Speech-Language Therapy System offers a personalized, continuous, and clinically grounded solution by combining game-based therapy modules, generative AI-driven guidance, and post-session language assessment. The gamified modules integrate clinically validated approaches—including imitation exercises, picture cards, picture books, and conversational prompts—into interactive game levels that focus on specific therapy goals such as naming, sentence formulation, comprehension, and response. This structure helps children build language skills progressively within a sequenced curriculum.

The system's AI-driven module interprets a child's responses in real time and automatically generates tailored therapeutic guidance—such as imitation, modeling, expansion, and extension techniques—based on the conversational context, enabling children to achieve accurate and complete verbal expression. This interactive feature supports effective and sustained practice at home.

After each session, the system automatically conducts a language assessment that measures performance using 20 objective indicators across semantics, syntax, and pragmatics. These data provide clinicians and parents with clear, evidence-based insights into a child's progress and the overall effectiveness of therapy.

Receiving two R&D 100 Awards, including the Silver Award for Corporate Social Responsibility, has strengthened the team's resolve to continue developing inclusive healthcare technologies. It also reaffirms the project's founding purpose: "to help every child find their voice and connect with the world." MIRDC remains committed to fostering digital health solutions and to supporting children's communication and learning through innovation.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2830573/MIRDC.jpg