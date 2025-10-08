Mintel Announces 2026 Global Consumer Predictions

LONDON, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mintel, the global leader in market intelligence, has announced its 2026 Global Consumer Predictions that show where consumers will be heading by 2030 and beyond.

From reinvention at any age, to people's need of affection in all forms, and the power of genuine emotional connections — the three consumer predictions are:

The New Young: As traditional life stages blur, consumers are redefining what it means to be "young" and how to enjoy it. With fulfilment now sought across a longer, more fluid middle of life, brands must rethink how they innovate to stay relevant.

The Affection Deficit: As interactions become more transactional and distant, brand strategy needs to move beyond visibility and relevance, to focus on emotional connection and cultural meaning.

Anti-Algorithm: As consumers push back against algorithmic influence and seek more human, intuitive experiences, brands must ask deeper questions about how they create value.

Dan Takacs, Associate Director of Macro Trends, EMEA Insights, said: "Every year brings fresh disruption. AI is redrawing the boundaries of creativity and efficiency. Economic uncertainty is reshaping priorities. Geopolitical tension is changing the context in which brands operate. In 2026 and beyond, consumers across the globe will blur the lines of age and life stage, balance control with creativity, and search for connection in a more automated world."

The New Young

Dan Takacs, Associate Director of Macro Trends, EMEA Insights, said: "As longevity increases and traditional milestones become more fluid, we're seeing the rise of an extended middle of life where people are no longer bound by age-based expectations. By 2030, demographic change will already be starkly apparent; this is going to force systemic change in everything from education to financial planning and working patterns, creating a blurred existence, rather than distinct separate stages. There will be a growing willingness to spend on experiences now while consumers have the energy to enjoy it. Brands that front-load fulfilment only into youth or defer it to retirement will miss the wealth of opportunity that exists in the extended middle.

"We'll increasingly see people in their 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s, take on bold second (or even third) acts: moving to a new country, changing careers, re-entering the dating world, or pursuing long-postponed passions. Forward-looking brands can respond by creating tools, services, and narratives that make reinvention accessible and rewarding."

The Affection Deficit

Dan Takacs, Associate Director of Macro Trends, EMEA Insights, said: "The development of online lives has permanently disrupted socialisation, leading consumers to feel more isolated and disconnected. By 2030, we risk a widening gap of humans being noticed versus being known. Affection and attention are now evaluated through a cost-benefit lens, where the ease and immediacy of online interaction outweigh the effort and gradual rewards of real-life connections. Brands are in a unique position to become facilitators of genuine connection, but if they want to maintain elements of physical community, it's paramount that brands help lower the affection cost.

"Consumers are looking for broader ways to embrace affection as the timelines for more genuine partnerships grow longer. This opens a door for brands to prioritise the rise of chosen affection, community care, pet companionship, and self-love, that offer emotional stability and meaning outside conventional relationship structures. The human need to nurture is proving to be relentless, but as a society we must adapt to an expansive view of what nurture can look like. The mindset must shift to the nurture of food, consumption and experiences to maintain a depth to what it means to be human."

Anti-Algorithm

Dan Takacs, Associate Director of Macro Trends, EMEA Insights, said: "What began as a convenient tool which offered effortless recommendations is leading consumers to question whether the expansion of algorithms has simplified their lives or overwhelmed them. By 2030, the dark side of optimisation will drive an imbalance of convenience versus empowerment. Technologies that operate opaquely will lose favor as consumers value more control of their algorithmic identity and data. Consumers will seek platforms that empower them to understand, edit, and even co-create the algorithms that influence their lives as they push back against algorithmic influence and seek more human, intuitive experiences.

"When brands harness the power of algorithms to amplify genuine emotional connections rather than just chasing trends, they can create a win-win that drives both viral moments and lasting loyalty. Consumers will establish a new benchmark of trust from interacting with digital sources, but the mind and heart will always keep the score of what feels right, not just what gets a task done. Brands will need to identify where they fit, and shape strategies that resonate in a world where empowerment, trust, and creativity matter more than ever."

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2701552/5549348/Mintel_Logo.jpg