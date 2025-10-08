Mintel Announces 2026 Food and Drink Predictions

LONDON, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mintel, the global leader in market intelligence, has today announced three key predictions that will prepare the food and drink industry for consumers' new demands and expectations from 2026 and beyond.

Resilience is a lasting legacy from COVID-19, with consumers feeling in control by being more value-conscious, more nutritionally-aware and more excited by the discovery of trending flavours.

But Mintel's global food and drink analysts predict perseverance—more proactive than the reactive nature of resilience —captures the spirit of 2026.

Over six in ten (62%) Brits say that global uncertainty is making it more difficult to make long-term plans, yet their relationship with food and drink will help them instil perseverance and joy into their daily lives.

The Mintel 2026 Food and Drink Predictions explain how:

'Maxxing' Out, Diversity In: consumers will have moved on from regarding protein and fibre as something to 'maxx' out on, to valuing them as diverse nutritional sources that offer diverse benefits — including to the planet.

consumers will have moved on from regarding protein and fibre as something to 'maxx' out on, to valuing them as diverse nutritional sources that offer diverse benefits — including to the planet. Retro Rejuvenation: consumers' fascination for the past will only intensify as the world grows more volatile and artificially intelligent. Harnessing this sentiment, food and drink brands will respond with products and marketing that offers the warmth and wisdom of the past, but in formats that suit modern needs— such as convenience, taste, sustainability.

consumers' fascination for the past will only intensify as the world grows more volatile and artificially intelligent. Harnessing this sentiment, food and drink brands will respond with products and marketing that offers the warmth and wisdom of the past, but in formats that suit modern needs— such as convenience, taste, sustainability. Intentionally Sensory: sensory features beyond taste will evolve from being a performative and whimsical element in food and drink to something more practical and pragmatic. Creative, yet evidence-based, use of texture, aroma and appearance will be central to creating innovations that offer inclusive experiences for underserved consumers.

'Maxxing' Out, Diversity In

Alex Beckett, Mintel Senior Director of Food and Drink Research, said: "Protein and fibre are cutting through the wellness noise in 2026 and going mainstream as easy to understand, accessible and essential nutrients.

"But, look back at fat-free in the 1980s or carb-free in the Noughties: history shows how dietary patterns shift from fixation to moderation. From 2030, consumers will shift away from rigid nutritional goals toward a more inclusive, diverse diet. The cost, health, taste and ecological benefits of diversifying protein and fibre sources will appeal to consumers and producers.

"Consumers' heightened knowledge of gut-health, and the much-publicised link between GLP-1 drugs and digestive health, are helping push the 'fibre-maxxing' from the shadow of 'protein-maxxing'. Yes, protein will remain an essential and desirable nutrient. But the fact it is being consumed at the expense of other nutrients, and is becoming synonymous with superficiality and extreme, ideological ways of eating, will hasten consumer interest in trying more diverse sources.

"To fend off illness, gut bacteria need diverse fibres, and the body needs varied nutrients, and this tallies with consumers' tightening embrace of preventative health. But dietary diversity's huge potential to win over consumers must be unlocked by brands, via innovation that is convenient, measurable and pleasurable. Think spicy seed toppings or pre-mixed veg, pulse and legume tubs, flagging the number of plant varieties or points on the pack. Positively, AI-boosted tracker apps are already making this achievable."

Retro Rejuvenation

Alice Pilkington, Mintel Principal Food and Drink Analyst, said: "For consumers in 2026, nostalgia for 'the past' does not mean rewinding to a specific year or era. Rather, they are seeking refuge from a volatile and artificially intelligent world in an idealised view that life in the past was simpler.

"One area where this is starting to play out is the long-neglected ambient aisle, where disruptive brands, such as Mutti and Bold Bean Co, are resonating with consumers and encouraging a re-appraisal of long-life products. These brands are successfully merging the practical benefits of canning and jarring with quality, provenance, exciting flavours and personality. The success of these products is going to inspire more brands to seize the momentum, rediscover heritage ingredients and recipes within modern, relevant formats.

"From 2030, a prepared-mindset will likely become the norm than the exception, with consumers looking to their pantries as a tool to endure whatever surprise is next. Retailers will respond to this, increasing 'dwell time' within their centre aisles through harnessing digital technology to tell the sourcing and people stories of these brands.

"Elsewhere, and as climate change intensifies, the old-adage of 'nothing goes to waste' will find renewed relevance in upcycling — which itself will be re-branded by consumers as 'resourceful'. This holds potential to generate new taste and textural experiences."

Intentionally Sensory

Alice Pilkington, Mintel Principal Food and Drink Analyst, said: "Whether it's 'dirty sodas' or Dubai chocolate, multi-sensory innovations have become synonymous in recent years with playfulness, novelty and viral sensations. However, as sensory cues become less novel and more prevalent in future, brands will start to differentiate by using colour, texture or aroma in more strategic ways, to create food and drink that stimulates the senses and reinvigorates experiential eating. For example, certain, emotionally resonant textures will be utilised to appeal to the increased number of GLP-1 medication users, who report to no longer feel joy from snacking.

"As well as GLP-1 medication users, from 2030, brands will harness multi-sensory inspiration to thoughtfully formulate for the unique sensory needs of underserved yet expanding consumer groups, such as the elderly and neurodiverse individuals. Certain neurodiverse-friendly features will have wider consumer appeal, including quiet zones in restaurants.

"Out-of-home, Gen Z is challenging old ideas of celebration by ripping up the rulebook of where, when and how people should socialise, as seen with coffee shop morning raves, bakery runs and sauna parties. The presence of food and drink will only heighten the sensory and emotional impact of these increasingly popular occasions."

