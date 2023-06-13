Mining & Metal Filtration Market worth $888 million by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Mining & Metal Filtration Market by Filter Type (Liquid Filter Media, Air Filter Media), Filter Media (Woven Fabric, Non-Woven Fabric, Filter Paper, Fiberglass ), Application, and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, RoW) - Global Forecast to 2028", The mining & metal filtration market is projected to reach USD 888 Million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.7% from USD 707 Million in 2023. The mining & metal filtration market is mainly driven by the increasing demand for metals. Moreover, it is also driven by stringent environmental regulations, and increasing emphasis on product quality and consistency.

Liquid filtration type segment is projected to grow at fastest CAGR, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

Liquid filter media in metal and mining filtration are essential in several key applications within the industry. They are utilized for process water filtration, ensuring the elimination of solid particles and contaminants to uphold water cleanliness for smooth industrial operations. These filter media are also instrumental in tailings and slurry treatment, enabling efficient dewatering and separation of solid particles for appropriate disposal or reuse of clarified liquids, thereby optimizing resource utilization and compliance with environmental regulations.

Non-woven fabric is projected to be the fastest growing filter media type in the mining & metal filtration market, in terms of value.

Non-woven fabric plays a critical role in metal and mining filtration. Its significance lies in its ability to efficiently remove solid particles and impurities from liquids, ensuring high-quality products and optimal industrial processes. The use of non-woven fabric in filtration processes contributes to improved operational efficiency, reduced maintenance costs, and compliance with regulatory standards, ultimately enhancing productivity and customer satisfaction.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market for mining & metal filtration during the forecast period, in terms of value and volume.

The markets of Asia Pacific are registering high growth, and the trend is projected to continue during the forecast period. Emerging economies such as India, and China are investing in various industrial developments that are driving the mining & metal filtration market.

Market Players

New product launches and expansions are the major growth strategies adopted by the key players in the market. The key global players in the mining & metal filtration market include Clear Edge Filtration Inc, (US), Valmet (Finland), Lydall Inc. (US), Kimberly-Clark Professional (US), Sefar (Switzerland), Khosla Profil Pvt. Ltd. (India), Markert Group Corporation (Germany), Testori Group (Italy), Micronics Engineered Filtration Group, Inc. (US), Finsa (Spain), Arvind Advanced Materials (India), Solaft Filtration Solutions (Australia) and GKD Group (Germany) and others.

