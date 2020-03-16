Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Market Worth $32.7 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Market by Product (Handheld Instruments, Inflation Devices, Surgical Scopes), Type of Surgery (Cardiothoracic, Gastrointestinal), End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Clinic) - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Market is projected to reach USD 32.7 billion by 2025 from USD 20.1 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 8.5%.

Market growth is largely driven by factors such as the advantages of minimally invasive surgeries over traditional open surgeries and the increasing number of minimally invasive surgical procedures across the globe. However, the uncertain regulatory framework in the medical device industry is a major factor restraining the growth of this market during the forecast period.

Handheld instruments accounted for the largest share of the MIS instruments market.

Handheld instruments accounted for the largest share of the MIS instruments market in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing number of surgical procedures and the development of high-dexterity, low-cost articulating laparoscopic handheld surgical instruments.

The cardiothoracic surgery segment accounted for the largest share of the market.

The cardiothoracic surgery segment accounted for the largest share of the MIS instruments market in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the rising prevalence of cardiac diseases, growing awareness about the benefits of early detection of cardiovascular complications, the growing number of coronary and percutaneous cardiology interventions, and increasing adoption of MIS instruments owing to their convenience and better results as compared to other techniques.

The hospitals segment accounted for the largest share of the market.

The hospitals segment accounted for the largest share of the MIS instruments market in 2018, due to the large number of minimally invasive surgical procedures performed in hospitals owing to the presence of highly skilled healthcare professionals.

North America accounted for the largest share of the market

The MIS instruments market is divided into four major regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). In 2018, North America accounted for the largest share of the global MIS instruments market, closely followed by Europe. Factors such as the large volume of surgical procedures in North American countries due to early diagnosis and treatment, high cost of procedures as compared to developing regions, increasing number of surgical centers, and growing adoption of minimally invasive surgical techniques are driving the growth of the North American market during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as the presence of a large patient pool undergoing surgical treatments, growing awareness about modern surgical instruments and techniques, and the implementation of various initiatives to reduce the rising healthcare expenditure in the Asia Pacific are the major growth drivers for this regional market.

The major players operating in the MIS instruments market are Medtronic plc (Ireland), Johnson & Johnson (US), Stryker Corporation (US), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Smith & Nephew plc (US), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), and CONMED Corporation (US).

