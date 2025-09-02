Minimally Invasive Surgery Market worth US$199.30 billion by 2030 with 16.1% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Minimally Invasive Surgery Market, valued at US$81.65 billion in 2024, stood at US$94.45 billion in 2025 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 16.1% from 2025 to 2030, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$199.30 billion by the end of the period. The growth of the minimally invasive surgery market is fueled by the increasing preference for faster recovery, less postoperative pain, and shorter hospital stays among patients and healthcare providers. Technological developments such as robotic-assisted systems, AI-enabled imaging, and 3D visualization further improve surgical accuracy and outcomes. Opportunities arise from the expanding geriatric population needing chronic disease management, rising outpatient surgical procedures, and the growing demand for MIS procedures in outpatient settings. Additionally, expanding healthcare infrastructure and training programs in emerging markets will likely present significant opportunities for MIS device manufacturers during the forecast period.

By product, the global minimally invasive surgery market is segmented into surgical devices, imaging and visualization systems, electrosurgical devices, endoscopy devices, and medical robotics. Among these, in 2024, the surgical devices segment held the largest market share. This is because of its crucial role in all MIS procedures and ongoing product innovation. The rising number of surgical procedures worldwide and the widespread adoption of affordable, articulating laparoscopic handheld instruments are fueling demand. Electrosurgical devices, in particular, are experiencing rapid growth due to their high usage volume and versatility across various procedures. Improvements in handheld instrument design—such as better ergonomics, precision, and reusable options—boost surgical efficiency and user comfort. Additional factors like ease of sterilization, durability, surgeon familiarity, and compliance with evolving regulations also promote widespread adoption. Intense competition among manufacturers further drives continuous improvements, strengthening the segment's market position.

By application, the minimally invasive surgery market is segmented into cardiothoracic surgery, vascular surgery, neurological surgery, ENT & respiratory surgery, cosmetic surgery, gastrointestinal & abdominal surgery, gynecological surgery, urological surgery, orthopedic surgery, oncology surgery, dental surgery, and other surgeries. Among these, in 2024, the gastrointestinal & abdominal surgery segment held the largest market share, due to the high global burden of GI diseases and increasing surgical volumes. According to the American Gastroenterological Association, 315,065 new GI cancer cases were diagnosed, and 281,413 related deaths occurred, emphasizing the need for timely intervention. In 2022 alone, an estimated 23.5 million GI endoscopies were performed, reflecting the demand for minimally invasive diagnostic and therapeutic procedures. MIS techniques in GI and abdominal surgeries offer significant advantages, including reduced postoperative complications, quicker recovery, and shorter hospital stays. These benefits and the rising adoption of laparoscopic and robotic-assisted procedures for colorectal, bariatric, and hepatobiliary surgeries contribute to segment dominance. Technological advancements, increasing awareness, and expanding healthcare access reinforce market leadership.

By geography, the minimally invasive surgery market is divided into five main regional segments: North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America holds the largest share in 2024 of the global minimally invasive surgery market. This is due to the high prevalence of chronic diseases and the widespread adoption of advanced surgical technologies. According to the American Cancer Society, an estimated 2,041,910 new cancer cases and 618,120 cancer-related deaths are expected in the U.S. in 2025. Additionally, the CDC reported 919,032 cardiovascular-related deaths in 2023, with someone dying every 34 seconds. This increasing disease burden boosts the demand for effective, less invasive surgical options. The region also benefits from a well-established healthcare infrastructure, favorable reimbursement policies, and high healthcare spending. Furthermore, growing patient preference for minimally invasive surgery over open procedures—because of faster recovery and lower risks—also drives market growth. Coupled with substantial R&D investments and the presence of major medical device manufacturers, these factors strengthen North America's leadership position in the global minimally invasive surgery market.

Some of the prominent players operating in the market include Medtronic (Ireland), Johnson & Johnson (US), Stryker (US), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany), Abbott (US), GE HealthCare (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherland), Intuitive Surgical Operations, Inc. (US), FUJIFILM Corporation (Japan), and among others.

Medtronic (US):

Medtronic stands as a pivotal player in the minimally invasive surgery sector, bolstered by a comprehensive product portfolio, robust innovative capacity, and a well-established global footprint. The company advances MIS solutions through its distinct Neuroscience, Medical Surgical, and Cardiovascular divisions, deploying sophisticated technologies across various therapeutic domains. Medtronic's strategic initiatives, focusing on both organic development and strategic acquisitions, have facilitated sustained growth and a continuous pipeline of product innovation. In FY2024, the company allocated 8.1% of its revenue—amounting to USD 2,732 million—toward research and development, highlighting a strong commitment to technological progress. Notable regulatory achievements, including FDA approval for its minimally invasive renal denervation system, alongside the worldwide deployment of its robotic-assisted surgical platform, underscore Medtronic's proficiency in accelerating the market introduction of advanced solutions. The company's extensive operations in over 150 countries foster broad adoption and commercial scalability of its offerings. Collectively, these attributes—global reach, relentless innovation, and strategic commercial execution—consolidate Medtronic's leadership position in the MIS arena, as it consistently delivers next-generation surgical technologies aimed at enhancing patient outcomes.

Johnson & Johnson (US)

Johnson & Johnson is a prominent player in the minimally invasive surgery market, characterized by its innovation-driven approach, a diversified MedTech portfolio, and a robust global presence. Through its subsidiaries, Ethicon and DePuy Synthes, the company provides a wide array of MIS solutions spanning both surgical and orthopedic applications. In FY2024, Johnson & Johnson committed USD 3,703 million—representing 11.6% of its MedTech segment sales—to research and development, underscoring its strong focus on advancing surgical technologies. The company embraces a balanced strategy for growth that integrates both organic development and strategic acquisitions, emphasizing product innovation and digital transformation. The receipt of regulatory approval for the Monarch robotic-assisted system in November 2025, alongside its strategic alliance with Microsoft, established in January 2022 to advance digital surgical capabilities, exemplifies its proactive stance in investing in digital health and intelligent surgical systems. Johnson & Johnson's extensive global footprint and strong operational execution further facilitate the widespread integration of its MIS technologies into healthcare systems. Collectively, these initiatives enhance its competitive advantage and reinforce its leadership in delivering cutting-edge, minimally invasive surgical solutions tailored to meet the dynamic needs of both clinical practitioners and patients.

