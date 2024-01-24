Minimally Invasive Procedures Pump Up Electrophysiology Market to $9 Trillion by 2034

Future Market Insights, Inc. (FMI) predicts a vibrant future for the electrophysiology devices and equipment market, buoyed by surging demand for cardiac ablation procedures and continuous technological advancements. Explore the intricate dynamics of the growing market and discover valuable stakeholder opportunities in our detailed FMI report.

NEWARK, Del., Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Electrophysiology Market value is expected to rise from US$ 4,350.7 billion in 2024 to US$ 9,078.4 billion by 2034. This estimated growth is expected to be driven by a CAGR of 7.60% over the next decade.

The demand for cardiac ablation procedures is increasing across various geographies. Thus, spurring the adoption of electrophysiology devices and equipment. Certain common factors that drive market growth are increasing technological advancements in the field of electrophysiology and the rising prevalence of target diseases.

Advancements in electrophysiology have led to the development of enhanced devices that make procedures less invasive with improved atrial fibrillation treatment outcomes. Additionally, continuous technological upgrades in the applications of electrophysiology like cardiac magnetic resonance imaging (CMR), cardiac computerized tomography (CT), and electro-anatomic mapping, etc., are expected to accelerate product demand.

"Key players are focusing on innovation, advancement, and effectiveness of products to differentiate themselves and beat the market competition," says Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.).

Key Takeaways from the Electrophysiology Market Report

In North America , the markets in the United States and Canada are estimated to expand at CAGRs of 9.6% and 8.8% through 2034, respectively.

, the markets in and are estimated to expand at CAGRs of 9.6% and 8.8% through 2034, respectively. In Europe , Germany and France are predicted to rise at CAGRs of 9.9% and 8.7% through 2034, respectively.

, and are predicted to rise at CAGRs of 9.9% and 8.7% through 2034, respectively. The Indian electrophysiology market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2024 to 2034.

EP ablation catheters are estimated to capture a market share of 42.1% in 2024.

Atrial fibrillation is the top indication segment that is assessed to occupy a share of 63.4% in 2024.

The hospital segment is projected to acquire a market share of 62.6% in 2024.

Competitive Landscape

Key players are expected to expand their operations in emerging countries over the forecast period. Additionally, companies are concentrating on providing remote monitoring tools, educational programs, and other support services to assist patients in managing their conditions and enhancing their quality of life. Leading players are further acquiring smaller players that have the latest technologies to increase their market access.

Industry leaders are utilizing online channels like search engine optimization, social media, and webinars to educate patients and physicians alike about the benefits of electrophysiology.

Key Electrophysiology Companies

Abbott Laboratories

Johnson & Johnson (Biosense Webster, Inc.)

Medtronic Plc

Boston Scientific Corporation

Japan Lifeline

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Merit Medical Systems

Biotronik SE & Co. KG

Microport Scientific Corporation

APN Health, LLC

Baylis Medical Company, Inc.

Others

Recent Developments in the Electrophysiology Market

In January 2024 , CardioFocus, Inc., a medical device firm, acquired the Galvanize Therapeutics' Electrophysiology Technology division. In this acquisition, the notable assets include CENTAURI System pulsed electric field generator, which is available throughout the European Union and the United Kingdom . Another asset is QuickShot™ catheter ablation system, which is currently under development.

, CardioFocus, Inc., a medical device firm, acquired the Galvanize Therapeutics' Electrophysiology Technology division. In this acquisition, the notable assets include CENTAURI System pulsed electric field generator, which is available throughout the European Union and the . Another asset is QuickShot™ catheter ablation system, which is currently under development. In August 2023 , the use of cardiac electrophysiology (EP) services at Goa Medical College was approved by the state cabinet. Cardiac catheterization laboratory equipment will be used to treat patients and to train local cardiologists.

, the use of cardiac electrophysiology (EP) services at Goa Medical College was approved by the state cabinet. Cardiac catheterization laboratory equipment will be used to treat patients and to train local cardiologists. In January 2022 , Abbott revealed that it had gained approval from the United States FDA for the EnSite X EP System equipped with EnSite Omnipolar Technology (OT). This new cardiac mapping platform is available across the United States and Europe and is designed to assist physicians in effectively treating abnormal heart rhythms, also called cardiac arrhythmias.

Key Segments in the Electrophysiology Market Report

By Product Type:

Electrophysiology Laboratory Devices

3D Mapping Systems



Electrophysiology Recording Systems



Radiofrequency (RF) Ablation Systems



Intracardiac Echocardiography (Ice) Ultrasound Imaging Systems



Cardiac Stimulators



Others

Electrophysiology Ablation Catheters

Cryoablation Electrophysiology Catheters



Radiofrequency (RF) Ablation Catheters



Irrigated Tip RF Ablation Catheters



Laser Ablation Catheters

Electrophysiology Diagnostic Catheters

Conventional Electrophysiology Diagnostic Catheters



Advanced Electrophysiology Diagnostic Catheters



Ultrasound Electrophysiology Diagnostic Catheters

Access Devices

By Indication:

Atrial Fibrillation

Atrial Flutter

Wolff-Parkinson-White Syndrome (WPW)

Atrioventricular Nodal Reentry Tachycardia (AVNRT)

Ventricular tachycardia (VT)

Others

By End User:

Hospitals

Cardiac Catheterization Laboratories

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

About the Author:

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

Explore FMI's Extensive Coverage in the Healthcare Domain:

