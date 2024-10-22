Minesto takes part in high-level energy transition conference and exhibition, Enlit Europe 2024, in Milan

News provided by

Minesto AB

22 Oct, 2024, 06:05 GMT

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Minesto is participating in one of the biggest international energy conferences, Enlit Europe 2024 taking place in Milan. The exhibition and conference, hosting 700+ international best-in-class technologies supporting energy transition, is held at Fiera Milano di Rho in Milan, Italy this year from 22 - 24 October. 

The presence of Minesto is strong at Enlit Europe, with CEO Dr Martin Edlund delivering presentations at two sessions on innovation, as well as speaking at the high-level panel session `Next Generation of Renewables' on how Minesto's technology contributes to the global energy transition agenda. There will also be a Minesto booth at the exhibition, including a Dragon Class scale model and information about the unique technology.

Minesto's participation at Enlit Milan aims to establish new relationships and strengthen established partnerships with high-level stakeholders in the energy industry.

Welcome to meet Minesto onsite in Milano, exhibition stand 7.E58.

For program, please see Enlit Europe 22-24 October 2024 - Energy Transition Event

For additional information, please contact:
Cecilia Sernhage, Chief Communications Officer
+46 735 23 71 58
ir@minesto.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/minesto-ab/r/minesto-takes-part-in-high-level-energy-transition-conference-and-exhibition--enlit-europe-2024--in-,c4054341

Also from this source

First-of-a-kind tidal dragon farm in the Faroe Islands moves forward

In the North Atlantic, leading ocean energy developer Minesto is moving forward with the pioneering build-out of a tidal energy site. The Hestfjord...

Minesto publishes Half-Year Report 2024

CEO Dr Martin Edlund: "Minesto's second quarter has been characterised by business development driven by the success of Dragon 12" and "We have an...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Utilities

Utilities

Oil & Energy

Oil & Energy

Environmental Products & Services

Environmental Products & Services

Green Technology

Green Technology

News Releases in Similar Topics