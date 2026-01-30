Minesto accelerates market development in Taiwan through Swedish Energy Agency's Global Innovation Accelerator Programme

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Minesto, leading ocean energy developer, has been awarded 24,000 EUR grant funding from the Swedish Energy Agency (SEA) through the Global Innovation Accelerator (GIA) programme, aiming to accelerate the company's market development in Taiwan. As part of the programme, Minesto officially took part in the high-level Nordic-Taiwan Sustainable Energy Forum, held in Taipei in December.

With the 24,000 EUR grant funded by SEA through the GIA programme, Minesto targets to secure investments and partnerships for build out of tidal energy power plants at identified sites near Keelung and at Green Island,

Most recently, Minesto successfully concluded its participation at the 2025 Nordic-Taiwan Sustainable Energy Forum, held in Taipei in December 2025, where the company presented its ocean-energy technology and engaged with key stakeholders across Taiwan's energy industry. The forum, co-organised by Business Sweden Taiwan and the Energy Administration of Taiwan, brought together policymakers, researchers, and industry leaders to discuss energy resilience and the importance of international collaboration.

"Participating in the Nordic-Taiwan Sustainable Energy Forum and advancing our work under the Global Innovation Accelerator programme builds momentum for Minesto in Taiwan," says Dr. YungLung Chen, Project Developer, Minesto Taiwan Ltd. "The GIA programme provides a structured pathway for us to broaden our partner base and secure project finance for the first Dragon Farms in Taiwanese waters."

Taiwan remains a strategically important market for Minesto, with the collaboration with National Taiwan Ocean University and an industrial partnership with Taiwan Cement Green Energy in place, supporting joint efforts to advance the commercialisation of ocean-energy solutions tailored to Taiwan's future baseload renewable power needs.

National assessments continue to highlight strong tidal streams and robust ocean-current flows in Taiwan's surrounding waters, underscoring the long-term potential for predictable, renewable electricity generation. These conditions align closely with Minesto's tidal technology and Taiwan's ambition to build a resilient, low-carbon energy system.

About the Nordic-Taiwan Sustainable Energy Forum:

What's New - News & Releases - Ministry of Economic Affairs,R.O.C.

Contact

Cecilia Sernhage, Chief Communications Officer

+46 735 23 71 58

ir@minesto.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/minesto-ab/r/minesto-accelerates-market-development-in-taiwan-through-swedish-energy-agency-s-global-innovation-a,c4300386

The following files are available for download: