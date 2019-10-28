Minesto Completes a Directed Issue of Units - Raising Proceeds of SEK 60 Million - and Announces Subsequent Rights Issue of Units of SEK 86.5 Million

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND, HONG KONG, JAPAN, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA, SOUTH KOREA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR WOULD REQUIRE REGISTRATION OR ANY OTHER MEASURES. PLEASE REFER TO IMPORTANT INFORMATION AT THE END OF THE PRESS RELEASE.

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Minesto AB ("Minesto" or the "Company") has resolved to carry out a directed issue of 4,249,290 Units at a subscription price of SEK 14.12 per Unit (the "Directed Issue"). One Unit contains one (1) share and one (1) warrant to subscribe for shares in the Company no later than April 30, 2021. The issue of Units was subscribed for by an international institutional investor (40 MSEK) with previous experience from investing in clean tech companies as well as Midroc New Technology AB (20 MSEK). Through the Directed Issue, Minesto will receive proceeds amounting to SEK 60 million before transaction costs.

In order for all shareholders to receive the same offer and maintain their relative shareholding in the Company, the board of directors of Minesto has also decided to carry out a rights issue of SEK 86.5 million of identical Units as described above. The Company's largest shareholder BGA Invest AB has undertaken to invest SEK 20 million in the rights issue.

"These transactions allow us to accelerate the pace of commercialisation of our product. We secure the capital needed to realise our current public-funded projects as well as other market and product development activities. It also provides us with financial resources for the foreseeable future in order to facilitate the expansion to the first large-scale commercial farms based on Minesto's technology," said Dr Martin Edlund, CEO of Minesto.

The board of directors of Minesto has resolved to carry out the Directed Issue based on the authorization given by the annual general meeting on June 4, 2019.

The subscription price per Unit in the Directed Issue is set to SEK 14.12. The price per Unit as well as all other terms involving the warrants have been determined through a negotiation with the international institutional investor.

The Directed Issue entails a dilution of approximately 3.6 percent of the number of shares and the votes in the Company. Through the Directed Issue, the number of outstanding shares and votes will increase by 4,249,290 from 115,222,340 to 119,471,630. The share capital will increase by SEK 212,464.50 from SEK 5,761,117 to SEK 5,973,581.50.

The reason for the deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights in the Directed Issue are mainly to diversify the shareholder base among international institutional investors and at the same time raise capital in a time efficient manner.

In order to give the Company's existing shareholders the opportunity to subscribe for new shares in Minesto at the same terms and conditions as offered in the Directed Issue, the Company will carry out a rights issue of Units amounting to SEK 86.5 million (the "Rights Issue") at the same subscription price per Unit as in the Directed Issue. Midroc New Technology AB has waived its right to participate in the Rights Issue because of its subscription in the Directed Issue.

The intended subscription period for the Rights Issue is December 4-18, 2019. Final details on the Rights Issue are expected to be announced within short.

The warrant included in the Unit will expire on April 30, 2021 and each warrant gives the holder the right to subscribe for one (1) new share in the Company. The strike price for the warrant will be set to the lower of:

SEK 19.42 , which is a 10% premium to the closing price on the trading day prior to the announcement of the Directed Issue,

or

a 10% premium to the volume weighted average price on the trading day following the record date (ex-date) for the detachment of the subscription rights in the Rights Issue.

Furthermore, should the strike price for the warrant be more than 10% higher than the volume weighted average price during the period April 20-30, 2020, the strike price will be reset to the volume weighted average price during the period April 20-30, 2020, plus 10%. The strike price for the warrant will not be lower than SEK 9.71.

Should the Rights Issue be fully subscribed, 6,127,464 warrants will be issued. Accordingly, in total through the Directed Issue and the Rights Issue, a maximum of 10,376,754 warrants will be issued.

Based on the strike price of SEK 19.42, which is a 10% premium to the closing pricing on the trading day prior to the announcement of the Directed Issue, the exercise of the maximum number of warrants will generate approximately SEK 202 million in gross proceeds to the Company.

The Directed Issue and the subsequent Rights Issue are carried out to finance the Company's current projects in the UK, the Faroe Islands, Taiwan and France and to facilitate the next phases of commercialisation of Minesto's technology in these markets. Proceeds will also be used for other product and market development activities, all with the aim of increasing the pace of commercialisation of Minesto's products.

In order to facilitate the delivery of shares to the investors in connection with the Directed Issue, Midroc New Technology AB have lent shares to Pareto Securities. The shares will be returned after the Directed Issue has been registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office, which is expected to occur on or about 6 November 2019.

In connection with the Directed Issue, the Company's main shareholders[1], board members[2] and persons of the management[3] have undertaken not to sell any shares in Minesto for a period of 90 calendar days after the announcement of the Directed Issue, with customary exceptions.

Advisers

Pareto Securities AB is acting as Sole Manager and Bookrunner and MAQS Advokatbyrå is legal adviser in connection with the Directed Issue and the Rights Issue.

The information in this press release is such that Minesto AB (publ) shall announce publicly according to the EU Regulation No 596/2014 on market abuse (MAR). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 21:40 CET on 28 October 2019.

About Minesto

Minesto is a marine energy technology company with the mission to minimise the global carbon footprint of the energy industry by enabling commercial power production from the ocean.

Minesto's award winning and patented product, Deep Green, is the only verified marine power plant that operates cost efficiently in areas with low-flow tidal streams and ocean currents.

With more than €40 million of awarded funding from the European Regional Development Fund through the Welsh European Funding Office, European Innovation Council and InnoEnergy, Minesto is the European Union's largest investment in marine energy to date.

Minesto was founded in 2007 and has operations in Sweden, Wales, Northern Ireland and Taiwan. The major shareholders in Minesto are BGA Invest and Midroc New Technology. The Minesto share (MINEST) is traded on the Nasdaq First North Stockholm stock exchange. Certified Adviser is G&W Fondkommission, email: ca@gwkapital.se, telephone: +46 8 503 000 50.

Read more about Minesto at www.minesto.com

Press images and other media material is available for download via bit.ly/Minesto_media.

References:

[1] BGA Invest AB and Midroc New Technology AB.

[2] Chairman Bengt Adolfsson and board members Göran Linder, Martin Edlund, Git Sturesjö Adolfsson and Jonas Millqvist.

[3] Martin Edlund, CEO, Fredrik Ahlström, CFO and Bernt Erik Westre, CTO.

