Minesto and Schneider Electric promote joint renewable baseload offer at Enlit Europe

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading marine energy developer Minesto and Schneider Electric, the global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, join forces at Enlit Europe to advance their strategic partnership and promote their joint offer to the energy industry.

Enlite Europe, formerly European Utility Week and POWERGEN Europe, is arranged this week in Milan, Italy. With 10,000 attendees and 500 exhibitors, Enlit Europe brings together key stakeholders from the entire energy value chain as a leading forum on the energy transition.

Throughout the Enlit conference, Minesto and Schneider Electric engage in joint activities as part of their strategic partnership initiated earlier this year. This includes one-on-one meetings with prospective customers and partners to promote a joint and complete customer offer based on Minesto's proprietary marine energy technology and Schneider's leading expertise in integration of renewable energy production and microgrids.

Dr Martin Edlund, CEO of Minesto said:

"We are delighted to advance the relationship with Schneider Electric and interact with the energy community to showcase our combined value proposition. Together we can offer turnkey solutions for plannable renewable power generation that minimizes the need for overcapacity build-out and long-term energy storage."

Gary Lawrence, Power and Grid Segment President at Schneider Electric said:

"Minesto offers a scalable, game-changing technology with both a global market and a potential for energy production at competitive cost of energy. Together, we bring ocean energy into the global renewable energy mix, balancing other renewables with predictable, renewable baseload. This creates significant customer value and opportunities to the efforts of achieving a sustainable transition to net-zero societies."

