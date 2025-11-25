GOTHENBURG, Sweden and VÄSTRA GÖTALAND, Sweden, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday November 27, Minesto, leading ocean energy developer, will publish the Interim Management Statement 1 January - 30 September 2025. Dr Martin Edlund, CEO, will present and share key updates from Minesto, followed by a Q&A session.

The webinar will take place online at 10am (CET) on Thursday 27 November 2025.

The presentation will be held in English.

The webinar will be broadcast through Finwire TV.

Following the session, a recording will be available online.

Please register your attendance here:

Minesto - Q3 Presentation 2025 - Finwire

Welcome.

The Interim Management Statement is scheduled for publication at 08.30 (CET) on Thursday 27 November, it will be distributed through press release and available at www.minesto.com

Contact:

Cecilia Sernhage, Chief Communications Officer

+46 735 23 71 58

ir@minesto.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/minesto-ab/r/invitation-to-minesto-s-webinar--interim-management-statement-q3,c4272118