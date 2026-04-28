MIMARU Introduces First-time-friendly Sumo Dining Experience at Sumo Live Restaurant in Tokyo

TOKYO, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MIMARU, Japan's leading apartment hotel brand for families, operated by Cosmos Hotel Management Co., Ltd., introduces a new way for guests to experience one of Japan's most iconic cultural traditions through THE SUMO LIVE RESTAURANT HIRAKUZA GINZA TOKYO.

In recent years, sumo has become increasingly international, with foreign-born wrestlers competing in the top division, gaining wider recognition among global audiences. Overseas performances have been held across regions including China, South Korea, the United States, and Europe, further expanding the sport's international presence. A tour in London in October 2025 drew strong public interest, highlighting growing engagement in Western markets, while another event is scheduled in Paris in June 2026, reflecting continued global expansion. Against this backdrop, THE SUMO LIVE RESTAURANT HIRAKUZA GINZA TOKYO offers an accessible way for first-time visitors to experience, understand, and engage with this tradition.

Image1: https://drive.google.com/file/d/19tl25LhtDN6ZaANzZ4e2zICdsvcaUdSB/view?usp=drive_link

Image2: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1gsFdBZbjbDUvkVt0QXikkvLYqczup1Ob/view?usp=sharing

Located in Ginza, THE SUMO LIVE RESTAURANT HIRAKUZA GINZA TOKYO offers an immersive sumo dining experience designed for international visitors. Featuring live performances, along with English-language commentary and interactive elements, the venue provides an engaging introduction to both the physical intensity and ceremonial aspects of sumo. Designed to lower barriers, the experience allows guests not only to watch but also to actively engage with sumo culture in a welcoming and approachable environment. The program includes clear explanations to help international audiences understand the meaning and traditions behind each performance, along with interactive opportunities and group photo sessions that enhance the overall experience.

The experience is suitable for families and generally recommended for children aged 5-6 and older, making it accessible to a wide range of travelers. Dining is an integral part of the experience, featuring a sumo-inspired menu with options to accommodate a variety of dietary needs, including child-friendly choices.

This initiative reflects MIMARU's focus on helping guests discover cultural experiences beyond sightseeing and making Japanese culture more accessible during their stay.

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"Families visiting Japan are increasingly seeking shared cultural experiences that combine learning, entertainment, and convenience," said Mao Mochizuki, International PR representative. "At MIMARU, we focus on helping guests discover cultural experiences beyond sightseeing and making Japanese culture more accessible during their stay. With a team representing 39 nationalities, we observe how international guests engage with Japanese culture, and experiences like HIRAKUZA reflect what resonates."

Image4: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1DWkF3VViEr6bVbkhcNhJxafZ8vuGpG2V/view?usp=drive_link

As part of this initiative, guests staying at the following MIMARU Tokyo properties who visit THE SUMO LIVE RESTAURANT HIRAKUZA GINZA TOKYO will receive a sumo-themed wooden plaque (Gifts may vary depending on stock availability):

- MIMARU Tokyo Hatchobori: https://mimaruhotels.com/en/hotel/hatchobori/

- MIMARU Tokyo Station East: https://mimaruhotels.com/en/hotel/tokyo-station-east/

- MIMARU Tokyo Ginza EAST: https://mimaruhotels.com/en/hotel/ginza-east/

- MIMARU Tokyo Nihombashi Suitengumae: https://mimaruhotels.com/en/hotel/suitengumae/

Preview the Experience: https://www.instagram.com/reels/DVdf5BnEiHR/