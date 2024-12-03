Milliken & Company Receives 2024 EcoVadis Gold Rating

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global diversified manufacturer Milliken & Company today announced that it earned a gold rating on its 2024 EcoVadis assessment. EcoVadis provides trusted business sustainability ratings for more than 130,000 organizations representing more than 220 industries. Milliken's 2024 EcoVadis score, assessed across its chemical, textile, flooring and healthcare operations, again places the company in the top 5% of organizations rated. This is the third consecutive year that Milliken has earned a gold rating from EcoVadis.

Milliken & Company today announced that it earned a gold rating on its 2024 EcoVadis assessment, placing the company in the top 5% of organizations rated for the third consecutive year.

"We are honored to receive a gold rating from EcoVadis once again," said Halsey Cook, president and CEO at Milliken. "This achievement reflects our unwavering commitment to sustainability and the significant strides we have made on our journey. Our dedication to promoting transparency and innovation is what drives us to continually improve and reach new heights in our sustainability efforts."

Earlier this year, Milliken released its sixth annual sustainability report disclosing performance against its 2025 Sustainability Goals and 2050 science-based net-zero targets. The report details the company's key impacts across its people, product, planet, and net-zero measures and provides an understanding of Milliken's governance processes, controls, and procedures to monitor and manage sustainability matters.

"Our sustainability journey is all about making a positive impact on everyone connected to Milliken," said Kasel Knight, Chief Legal Officer and head of sustainability at Milliken. "Third-party assessments keep us accountable, help us track our progress, and show us where we're doing well and where we need to improve."

To learn more about Milliken's sustainability initiatives and read the company's most recent corporate sustainability report, visit sustainability.milliken.com.

About Milliken

Milliken & Company is a global manufacturing leader whose focus on materials science delivers tomorrow's breakthroughs today. From industry-leading molecules to sustainable innovations, Milliken creates products that enhance people's lives and deliver solutions for its customers and communities. Drawing on thousands of patents and a portfolio with applications across the textile, flooring, chemical and healthcare businesses, the company harnesses a shared sense of integrity and excellence to positively impact the world for generations. Discover more about Milliken's curious minds and inspired solutions at milliken.com and on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2571441/Milliken_Ecovadis2024.jpg