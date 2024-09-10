Milliken & Company Celebrates R&D 100 Award for Polartec® Power Shield™ Pro

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Milliken & Company is pleased to announce that Polartec® Power Shield™ Pro, a high-performance waterproof fabric, has been named a winner of the 2024 R&D 100 Awards. This recognition highlights Milliken's continued leadership in textile innovation as evidenced by the substantial contributions of Polartec, a distinguished Milliken brand.

"We are honored to receive an R&D 100 Award for Polartec Power Shield Pro," said Halsey Cook, president and CEO at Milliken. "This recognition underscores our dedication to developing high-performance textiles that meet the evolving needs of our customers. Congratulations to the Polartec team for their hard work and innovation."

The R&D 100 Awards, often referred to as the "Oscars of Innovation," celebrate the year's most significant advancements in science and technology. Designed for outdoor and active wear including jackets, pants, gloves, and vests, Power Shield Pro was selected for its outstanding combination of breathability, durability, and water resistance ― making it a top choice for outdoor professionals and enthusiasts who value plant-based products. Milliken has been recognized with R&D 100 Awards in the past, receiving honors for various innovations and advancements in specialty chemicals and performance textiles.

"Milliken remains committed to fostering a culture of innovation, ensuring that our textile products continue to set industry standards for excellence," said Allen Jacoby, EVP and president of Milliken's Textile Business. "This award is a reflection not only of our technical capabilities but also of the passion and expertise of our teams. We are incredibly proud of what the Polartec team has accomplished with Power Shield Pro."

Since its founding in 1865, Milliken has pioneered several advancements in fabric technology. From its early days as a small woolen fabric distributor, Milliken has grown into a global leader in performance and protective textiles, continually setting industry standards for quality and innovation. Polartec builds on Milliken's rich history of technological advancements with its capabilities in performance textiles, combining more than a century of expertise with cutting-edge research and development.

About Milliken

Milliken & Company is a global manufacturing leader whose focus on materials science delivers tomorrow's breakthroughs today. From industry-leading molecules to sustainable innovations, Milliken creates products that enhance people's lives and deliver solutions for its customers and communities. Drawing on thousands of patents and a portfolio with applications across the textile, flooring, chemical and healthcare businesses, the company harnesses a shared sense of integrity and excellence to positively impact the world for generations. Discover more about Milliken's curious minds and inspired solutions at milliken.com and on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About Polartec

Polartec®, a Milliken & Company brand, are a collective of curious minds, relentless innovators and dedicated problem solvers. We look beyond the existing and we create original. If it can be made, we will make it. And if it can't? We'll find a way. We are the originators and inventors of fleece. Our unique unrivalled innovations continue to lead and layer the future. Complete trust and authenticity are inherent in all our products, ultimately empowering people to concentrate on their moment, their activity and their unique experience in life without distractions. Our fabrics go beyond industry standards, with lightweight wicking and cooling, warmth and insulation, breathable weather protection, fire resistance, enhanced durability and more. Polartec products are used by performance, lifestyle, and workwear brands from around the world, the U.S. Military and allied militaries, and contract upholstery markets. For more information, please visit Polartec.com and follow Polartec on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

