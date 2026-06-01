Millennium Premier Hotel New York Times Square Reopens June 1 Following Comprehensive Renovation

Millennium Hotels and Resorts unveil a reimagined boutique experience in the heart of Manhattan, celebrating the reopening with an exclusive MyMillennium member offer.

NEW YORK, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Millennium Hotels and Resorts (MHR), an international hospitality group with over 145 hotels across key gateway cities worldwide, announced today the June 1, 2026, reopening of Millennium Premier Hotel New York Times Square following a complete renovation of its 124 guest rooms and public spaces.

Millennium Premier Hotel New York Times Square

Located in the heart of Midtown Manhattan, steps from Broadway, Times Square, Fifth Avenue, and major transportation hubs, the boutique hotel has been reimagined to meet the needs of today's business and leisure travellers, combining contemporary design, personalized hospitality, and the convenience of one of the world's most dynamic destinations.

The reopening marks an important milestone for the Millennium Premier brand, reinforcing Millennium Hotels and Resorts' commitment to investing in key urban destinations while delivering elevated guest experiences in markets that matter most to global travellers.

HOTEL TRANSFORMATION

Fully renovated to create a tranquil retreat for travellers in the heart of Midtown Manhattan, Millennium Premier Hotel New York Times Square debuts with 124 completely refreshed rooms flooded with natural light from floor-to-ceiling windows. Generously proportioned layouts feature new furniture, fixtures, and finishes in a style that is sleek and modern yet warm, with workspace-friendly room designs suited to both business and leisure guests.

The experience has been reimagined from the moment of arrival. The traditional check-in desk has been replaced by a welcome lounge offering personal attention from locally knowledgeable greeters. Redesigned public spaces, including the lobby lounge, fireplace lounge, and Club Lounge, invite conversation, connection, and refreshment throughout the day. The hotel's Club Lounge is expected to open in early October 2026, adding an additional space for guests to unwind.

With its boutique scale and center-of-it-all location steps from Broadway, Times Square, and major subway lines, the hotel offers a quieter, more personal way to experience the city.

"Millennium Premier has always offered guests a more intimate way to experience New York, and this transformation allows us to elevate that promise even further," said Vikram Sardana, General Manager, Millennium Premier Hotel New York Times Square and Vice President of Operations, New York Region, Millennium Hotels and Resorts. "Every aspect of the hotel has been thoughtfully redesigned to create a guest experience that is contemporary, welcoming, and distinctly personal, from the arrival journey and redesigned guestrooms to the social spaces that encourage guests to connect and unwind. As we welcome travellers back, we're also excited to reward them through MyMillennium, creating even greater value and recognition for guests who choose to stay with us. This reopening represents the next chapter for the Millennium Premier brand and a renewed commitment to delivering memorable experiences in one of the world's most iconic cities."

"Millennium Premier Hotel New York Times Square represents an important milestone for our U.S. portfolio and our continued investment in key gateway destinations," said Shah Adil, Senior Vice President, Operations, Asset Management and Development, Millennium Hotels and Resorts. "This comprehensive renovation reflects our commitment to enhancing asset value while delivering exceptional hospitality experiences. The reopening strengthens our presence in one of the world's most competitive hotel markets and underscores our confidence in the long-term growth of the Millennium Hotels and Resorts brand in the United States."

REOPENING OFFER FOR MYMILLENNIUM MEMBERS

To mark the reopening, MyMillennium members who book a stay of three nights or more will earn 50,000 bonus MyPoints. Guests will also enjoy complimentary breakfast, allowing them to start each morning energized before stepping out into the city that never sleeps.

The offer is available for bookings made between May 1 and August 31, 2026, for stays between June 1 and September 30, 2026. Members may earn the bonus for a maximum of one qualifying stay per calendar month. Bonus MyPoints will be credited within five to seven business days after checkout and remain valid for three months from the date credited. To qualify, stays must be booked via www.millenniumhotels.com, the MyMillennium app, or directly with the hotel. Cancelled or shortened stays are not eligible.

MyMillennium members enjoy perks from the moment they enroll, including access to members-only rates and complimentary Wi-Fi at over 145 participating hotels worldwide. Members earn MyPoints on stays and dining, redeemable for complimentary nights, room upgrades, dining discounts, and more.

To join or learn more, visit www.millenniumhotels.com.

About Millennium Premier Hotel New York Times Square

Close to Times Square, Fifth Avenue, and New York City's business districts, Millennium Premier Hotel New York Times Square offers a refined boutique experience in the heart of Midtown Manhattan. With just 124 guestrooms, each featuring floor-to-ceiling windows and contemporary interiors inspired by the energy and character of New York City, the hotel provides a quiet retreat amid one of the world's most dynamic destinations. Personalized service, thoughtfully designed spaces, and an enviable location moments from Broadway, Fifth Avenue, and major transportation hubs create an experience that is both intimate and effortlessly connected to the city.

For more information, please visit www.millenniumhotels.com/en/millennium-premier-new-york-times-square/.

About Millennium Hotels and Resorts (MHR)

Millennium Hotels and Resorts (MHR) is a dynamic, global hospitality group with properties spanning four continents and 80 destinations. With a reputation for excellence, MHR owns, manages, and operates over 145 properties worldwide including in New York, Los Angeles, London, Paris, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Auckland, Beijing, and Singapore. Its diverse portfolio spans brands including The Biltmore, Grand Millennium, Millennium, M Social, Studio M, M Hotel, Copthorne, and Kingsgate, offering the perfect address for business and leisure travellers seeking hospitality experiences that go above and beyond. MHR is a Hong Leong Group subsidiary of Singapore-listed global real estate company City Developments Limited.

For more information, visit www.millenniumhotels.com.

About MyMillennium

Explore the world and be rewarded with MyMillennium, the global loyalty programme from Millennium Hotels and Resorts. With over 4 million members, MyMillennium allows you to earn and redeem points at over 150 participating hotels across Asia-Pacific, the UK, USA, and the Middle East. Members can earn MyPoints on their stays and dining, and redeem them for rewards like complimentary nights, room upgrades, dining discounts, and more. The programme consists of three membership tiers; Classic, Silver, and Prestige, each offering exclusive perks as members progress. In addition, MyMillennium BIZ offers corporate bookers tailored rewards on their business travels and events, making MyMillennium a versatile and rewarding loyalty programme for both leisure and business travellers.

Sign up at www.millenniumhotels.com/en/programmes/my-millennium/.

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