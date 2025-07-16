Millennium Hotels & Resorts Seals Landmark Asia-Global Axis with Korea's Lotte

SINGAPORE, July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Millennium Hotels and Resorts (MHR) has unveiled a significant milestone in its international strategy, announcing major loyalty partnership with Lotte Hotels & Resorts of South Korea. Building on the momentum of its Maritim collaboration, the Lotte partnership marks the next step in MHR's phased global expansion. This dual alliance signals a transformative moment for MHR, setting the stage for broader global connectivity, enhanced loyalty offerings, and unprecedented benefits for travellers across key regions.

Millennium Hotels and Resorts x Lotte Hotels & Resorts

Lotte Hotels & Resorts, one of Asia's largest and most influential hospitality groups, operates a diversified portfolio of luxury, upscale, and business hotels across South Korea and key international markets. With deep consumer loyalty, strong brand equity, and a commanding presence in its home market, Lotte represents a major force in the region's hospitality landscape — making it a strategic cornerstone in Millennium Hotels and Resorts' ambition to build a borderless loyalty network.

"These cooperations reflect our entrepreneurial mindset, seeking opportunities beyond traditional boundaries to create new value for our guests and our business," said Mr Kwek Leng Beng, Executive Chairman of Millennium Hotels and Resorts. "By collaborating with leading brands like Maritim and Lotte, we are building a hospitality network that transcends borders and elevates the guest experience."

Expanded Loyalty Benefits and Global Reach

Through this partnership, MyMillennium members can now enjoy exclusive preferential rates when booking with Lotte Hotels & Resorts.

In return, loyalty members of Lotte Hotel Rewards, will be eligible to receive preferential rates at participating Millennium Hotels and Resorts worldwide.

"This is a forward-looking move that strengthens our loyalty programme and offers our members more value, choices, and seamless recognition across a wider network," said Mr Kwek Eik Sheng, Executive Director of Millennium Hotels and Resorts. "By joining forces, we're building a stronger ecosystem that unlocks greater value, enhances benefits and fosters more meaningful engagement for travellers worldwide."

The Lotte and Maritim partnerships were led by Saurabh Prakash, Interim Chief Operating Officer and Chief Commercial Officer, as part of Millennium Hotels and Resorts' strategic loyalty expansion initiative, designed to establish high-impact, cross-regional alliances across key global travel corridors.

"Maritim and Lotte are powerhouse brands in their regions, each commanding immense loyalty and a reputation for excellence," said Prakash. "Partnering with such industry giants and combining their market leadership with MHR's global reach creates an unparalleled network."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2732231/Millennium_Hotels_Resorts_x_Lotte_Hotels___Resorts.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2730299/MHR_Logo_Long_Logo_Logo.jpg