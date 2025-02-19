Milesight to Unveil G2 Series at 2025 New Product Launch Event

XIAMEN, China, Feb. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Milesight, a leader in IP-based video surveillance solutions, is proud to unveil the G2 Series at its 2025 New Product Launch Event, redefining standards in video surveillance, intelligent traffic, and outdoor surveillance.

"The G2 Series represents a significant upgrade, with highly precise positioning to meet a broader range of needs. With the G2's arrival, Milesight's product portfolio is now even more aligned with market demands." said Tony Zhang, PMM Director at Milesight. "This year, we will introduce over 12 new technologies—whether in AI, imaging, cybersecurity, or intelligent traffic, our products are more powerful and user-friendly than ever. By combining powerful AI with innovative features, we're delivering a future-proof solution for security challenges across industries. Whether it's enhancing public security, revolutionizing traffic enforcement, or ensuring 24/7 protection in remote areas, the G2 Series is built to meet the diverse needs of today's world."

Key Highlights of the G2 Series

G2 of Video Surveillance VCA 2.0: Enhanced AI accuracy with ultra-low false alarm rates and a 75m detection range. MSense: Over 20 advanced AI features for next-level analytics. On-Guard: Audio and light alerts for proactive threat deterrence. TrueColor: Full-color imaging with AI-ISP, F1.0, and 1/1.8" sensors.

G2 of Intelligent Traffic PlateXpert Technology: Advanced ANPR with a range of up to 180m and speeds up to 250 km/h. TrafficX Series: Professional lineup for detecting violations such as phone use, seatbelt, speed detection. Mobile ANPR On-the-Go: Vehicle-mounted ANPR with 99% capture accuracy, ideal for enforcement and public safety.

G2 of Multi-Dimensional Perception Thermal PTZ Camera: Bi-spectrum detection for intrusions and fire risks in harsh environments. PID Camera: Virtual perimeter system combining cameras and PIR sensors.

G2 of Milesight Ecosystem Milesight OpenVision: Seamless third-party integrations with VMS, algorithms, and server embedding. One API: Unified API for simplified platform compatibility.



Join Us for the 2025 Roadmap

The G2 will be unveiled during Milesight's 2025 New Product Launch Event from February to March. Get a preview at: https://www.milesight.com/security/new-product-launch2025-cctv

About Milesight

Milesight offers multi-potential sensing products to capture meaningful data. It innovatively applies Al, 5G, loT to bring real impact to diverse applications. Committed to making sensing matter, Milesight responsively addresses customer demands and works closely with a growing partner ecosystem to realize the value of data.

