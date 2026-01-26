uink Officially Launches, Transforming Global Digital Signage with Ultra-Low-Power Smart E-Paper

A Milesight brand, uink combines sustainable display technology with industry-leading LoRa® connectivity, delivering next-generation digital signage solutions to the market.

XIAMEN, China, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- uink, a brand under Milesight, announces its global launch, introducing a line of e-paper solutions to make information display smarter, greener, and more efficient. Built on Milesight's engineering strengths in LoRa® and IoT wireless communication, uink delivers long-range, low-power, and adaptable digital signage for diverse industries.

With ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) and sustainability becoming top priorities, organizations are aware of the hidden costs of traditional digital displays: high energy consumption, waste, and operational inefficiency. uink addresses these challenges by providing future-proof, sustainable digital displays.

An Open, Connected Ecosystem

Unlike traditional standalone e-paper products, uink offers an ecosystem including displays, gateways, mobile apps, and cloud services. Driven by a mission of sustainability and intelligent transformation, uink is building next-generation digital display solutions.

At the core of this innovation is connectivity. While traditional e-paper often struggles with range and power, uink devices utilize LoRa®, Wi-Fi, BLE, and Cat 1 technologies, enabling:

Unmatched Scalability: Easily covers sites and multi-level buildings.

Ultra-Low Power: Consuming up to 99% less power than traditional screens, with a battery life of up to 60 months.

Seamless Integration: Open API for integration with enterprise systems and third-party cloud platforms.

Powerful E-Paper Displays for Every Industry

uink's e-paper lineup includes:

Monochrome E-Paper Series: VB097 (9.7"), VB133 (13.3") Four-Color E-Paper Series: VC042 (4.2") Full-Color E-Paper Series: VE100 (10"), VE133 (13.3"), VE253 (25.3"), VE315 (31.5")

uink's displays feature IP65 dust- and water-resistance. The Full-Color series offers up to 200 PPI resolution for sharp visuals. Applications span hospitals, schools, offices, hotels, factories, transportation, restaurants, and retail, supporting use cases from patient signage to in-store promotion.

Availability

For product information, visit www.uink.com or contact sales@uink.com.

About uink

At uink, our mission is to make information display smarter, greener, and more efficient. We achieve this through ultra-low-power e-paper powered by the industry's fastest LoRa connectivity, alongside Wi-Fi, BLE and Cat.1. Designed for hospitals, schools, offices, and other industries, our solutions help organizations reduce energy consumption, optimize operations, and simplify information management. Committed to collaborative innovation, uink builds a complete ecosystem compatible with third-party platforms, empowering users to build customized, future-proof display solutions.

uink Marketing Team

marketing@uink.com

www.uink.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2831805/logo_Logo.jpg