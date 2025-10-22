MilDef subsidiary roda receives a 320 MSEK order from a German defense and security company

HELSINGBORG, Sweden, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Roda computer, subsidiary of MilDef, has received a framework agreement order regarding deliveries of rugged IT equipment to a German defence and security company. Order value is 320 MSEK and deliveries will take place in 2026.

Roda, part of MilDef Group, has received an order in an existing framework agreement, for IT-equipment. roda has been delivering rugged IT equipment such as computers, displays and power supplies, all designed for demanding conditions to this IT-security prime for several years. Products will be delivered to end users in the German defense ramp up.

"This call off order is an example of how rodas long and strong framework agreements with leading German defense companies are now delivering. The German ramp up is clearly accelerating and rodas solid reputation and offering is much sought after in this dynamic period," says Daniel Ljunggren, President and CEO MilDef Group.

This statement is information that MilDef Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This statement was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, on October 22, 2025 at 16:40 CEST.

