At DSEI 2025, MilDef takes a comprehensive approach to the data-driven defense

HELSINGBORG, Sweden, Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At the global defense exhibition DSEI 2025 in London, September 9-12, MilDef will present the next generation of systems for a digitalized, data-driven defense - focusing on increased efficiency and connectivity, NATO interoperability, and future-proof technology. Visit MilDef at booth N7-130.

DSEI 2025 (Defence and Security Equipment International) will be the largest edition in the event's 25-year history, gathering approximately 1,600 exhibitors and 50,000 visitors. DSEI emphasizes the importance of integrating the operational domains: air, land, sea, space, cyber, and electromagnetic defense capabilities.

Among a wide range of rugged computers, servers, network products, tablets, displays, and specialized electronics for battlefield digitalization, MilDef will showcase the next generation of rugged displays and vehicle electronics based on GVA standards and video over ethernet technology. MilDefs solutions enable real-time data sharing, enhanced crew safety, and future-proof, modular upgrades - for superior operational efficiency in the harshest environments. From NVIS compatible displays to integrated sensor systems, MilDef demonstrate how connected, scalable architectures are shaping the future of military vehicles.

"At DSEI, MilDef is at the forefront of helping armed forces stay connected, protected, and mission-ready. We are showcasing the latest in technology development for greater interoperability, modernization, and mission-critical support - when and where the stakes are the highest. Never before have we presented such a complete spectrum of end-to-end solutions for the data-driven defense, enabling our customers to digitalize critical information flows in challenging environments," says Fredrik Persson, CTO and Vice President of MilDef Group.

DSEI will take place September 9–12 at the ExCeL Convention Center in London. MilDef's booth is N7-130.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, at 09:00 CET on August, 19, 2025.

For more information, please contact:



Daniel Ljunggren, CEO and President

Phone: +46 70 668 00 15

Email: daniel.ljunggren@mildef.com



Olof Engvall, Head of IR & Communications

Phone: +46 735 41 45 73

Email: olof.engvall@mildef.com

