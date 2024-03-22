MIDEA UNVEILS MATTER-CONNECTED X23 TASTEPRO AT CSA MEMBER'S MEETING

Countertop oven underlines home appliance giant's commitment to connectivity standard

SINGAPORE, March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Matter is the foundation for connected things. It offers consumers an industry-unifying connectivity standard that securely and seamlessly connects compatible devices and systems with one another irrespective of their brand or device type.

After being among the first companies to achieve Matter certification for an air conditioner and to demonstrate a Matter-connected fan purifier and dishwasher, Midea continues to show its commitment to Matter with the demonstration of the Matter-connected X23 TastePro oven at the Alliance Member Meeting in Singapore from 18th to 21st March.

With Matter-connectivity, the Midea X23 TastePro oven offers a fast and secure unified setup process so users can follow the same process to get connected regardless whether it is their oven, dishwasher, or air conditioner. Once set up, the Midea X23 TastePro oven will be able to connect with other devices that support Matter in the rest of your home regardless of brand. The X23 TastePro oven represents a further milestone by welcoming in another essential home appliance into the Matter family.

Beyond Matter-connectivity, the Midea X23 TastePro oven already boasts a host of surprisingly-friendly features that make users life easier:

- Bake, roast, and grill with one appliance

- Patented graphene technology for precise cooking

- Reduced cooking time with XpressHeating technology

For more information about Midea and its range of smart home appliances, please visit www.midea.com.

About Matter

Matter is the foundation for connected things. This industry-unifying standard has a promise of reliable, secure connectivity – a seal of approval that devices will work seamlessly together, today, and tomorrow. Matter is creating more connections between more objects, simplifying development for manufacturers, and increasing compatibility for consumers. This collaborative breakthrough is built on proven technologies and guided by the Connectivity Standards Alliance, whose members come together from across industries to transform the future of connectivity.

Midea Group has been leading and participating in the MATTER v1.3 standard, the development of test plans, test scripts and SDK extensions, and became a major contributor to many smart appliance types such as Microwave Ovens, Ovens, Refrigerators, Room Air Conditioners, Dishwashers, Laundry Washers and Fans. In 2023 alone, Midea showcased various smart products using Matter at the CSA Member Meetings in Seoul, South Korea, Boston, USA and Geneva, Switzerland.

About Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA)

The Connectivity Standards Alliance is a global organization dedicated to advancing open, interoperable standards for smart home and IoT devices. By fostering collaboration among industry leaders and stakeholders, CSA aims to drive innovation and create a more connected world for all.

About Midea Group

Midea Group, established in 1968, is a leading global high-technology company ranked #278 on the 2023 Fortune Global 500 list, and one of the world's largest home appliance manufacturing companies which businesses go beyond smart home appliances. In early 2021 the company streamlined its core units into five high-growth business pillars to pave the new future growth path: Smart Home, Electro-Mechanical, Building Technologies, Robotics & Automation and Digital Innovation.

All businesses of Midea Group are striving for one credo: #HumanizingTechnology.

www.midea.com

www.midea-group.com

Contact

MATTER RELATED INQUIRIES

Patrick Serrato

Alliance Board Member & Head of IoT

Midea America Corp.

patrickserrato@midea.com

MIDEA X23 RELATED INQUIRIES

Chris Lau

Jia3.liu@midea.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2369508/image_5028920_35102205.jpg