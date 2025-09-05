Midea Redefines Dishwashing at IFA with the Launch of Revolutionary GreenApex and TITAN Dishwashers

BERLIN, Sept. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Midea, a world-leading home appliance brand, unveils two groundbreaking dishwashers that push the boundaries of sustainability and spatial efficiency. The GreenApex Heat Pump Dishwasher and the TITAN Dishwasher reflect Midea's enduring commitment to innovative, eco-conscious, and user-focused solutions.

The GreenApex dishwasher, acclaimed with the Excellent Energy-Saving Technology Gold Award at the 2025 Global Product Technology Innovation Awards, introduces a monumental leap in energy efficiency. By seamlessly integrating heat pump technology and eco-friendly R290 refrigerant, it achieves an unprecedented A-50% energy efficiency rating compared to conventional A Class models. This innovation not only minimizes energy consumption but also supports global carbon reduction efforts with its zero Ozone Depletion Potential (ODP). Each cycle underscores Midea's pledge to sustainable development and a net-zero future.

Complementing this achievement, the TITAN Dishwasher reimagines space utilization and cleaning performance. Through precision engineering—including an 18% leaner pump system—it offers 26% more upper rack capacity within the same elegant footprint. The "Micro-shell, Macro-capacity" design enhance space efficiency while the zone-specific washing system delivers targeted, spotless results. Whether hosting gatherings or enjoying daily meals, users can now rely on TITAN for powerful cleaning without spatial constraints.

At Midea, we engineer more than appliances—we create systems that enhance lives and protect the planet. From the heat pump revolution in GreenApex to the space optimization in TITAN, our products empower users to gather freely and live sustainably.

Midea invites all IFA attendees to experience these innovations at its booth and discover a new era of intelligent, responsible dish washing.