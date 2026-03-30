Midea Launches V9 VRF: Redefining Efficiency, Reliability and Easy Installation in Commercial HVAC

MILAN, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Midea has officially launched the new V9 VRF system. Addressing owners' urgent need for energy savings, the demanding stability requirements of critical applications, and the ongoing expectations for installation efficiency, the V9 delivers a complete technical solution.

Superior Efficiency That Delivers Tangible Results

Midea R32 V9 VRF

Heat exchange efficiency has long been a bottleneck in VRF system design. The V9 breaks through this limitation with its 310° G-type heat exchanger that maximizes heat exchange efficiency under the same footprint, boosting ODU energy efficiency by 15%. To ensure this efficiency remains consistent across all climates, the Phase-Change Refrigerant Thermal Management System maintains 30°C steady coolant cooling, delivering stable output whether in extreme heat or cold, ensuring uninterrupted business continuity.

Uncompromising Reliability for Mission-Critical Environments

For shopping malls, hospitals, and other facilities where downtime is not an option, system reliability isn't just a feature, it's a requirement. The V9 delivers on this need with multiple layers of protection. Its IP68-rated ShieldBox II electric control box provides complete protection against dust, water, and corrosion, ensuring uninterrupted operation even in extreme heat, coastal salt spray, or dust-laden industrial environments. And to ensure long-term stability, three-zoning design isolates power from control wiring, preventing accidental touch interference and phase sequence error.

R32 Refrigerant: Sustainable by Design, Safe by Engineering

R32 refrigerant delivers superior environmental performance with lower GWP, cutting long-term costs. When the industry transitioned to A2L refrigerants, safety became a top concern. The V9 addresses this with integrated leak sensors and rapid-response shut-off devices that eliminate hardware risk. To simplify adoption, the HVACSSP selection software comes pre-configured with EU safety protocols, guiding users through compliant designs in minutes. From environmental responsibility to hardware safety, the V9 makes R32 a practical choice for modern buildings.

The V9 has passed TÜV's first‑ever three‑tier safety assessment for flammable refrigerant VRF systems, earning certification that confirms its internationally leading safety standards. This sets a solid foundation for broader adoption of eco‑friendly refrigerants in the HVAC industry.

The Midea V9 VRF delivers measurable efficiency, uncompromising reliability for critical applications, and lasting peace of mind throughout the entire lifecycle. With this latest innovation, Midea continues to lead the future of commercial HVAC, delivering smarter and more human-centric solutions for a sustainable world.

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