MCE 2026: Midea Unveils its Professional Service Ecosystem for "Green Vision, Blue Future"

MILAN, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Under the theme "Green Vision, Blue Future," Midea used the opportunity to showcase its latest sustainable heating and cooling solutions as well as debuting a transformative evolution of its professional service ecosystem. Moving beyond product excellence, Midea is levelling up their service offering with the Midea HVAC Professional Service System, a holistic framework designed to support the entire lifecycle of its products.

Midea MCE 2026 Speed Speed Midea R290 Solutions Midea Service

To add some gravitas to the initiative, a lineup of high-profile leadership was present, including Alex Zhu (GM of Midea Residential Air Conditioning), Dennis Lee (GM of Midea Building Technologies), Meteor Liu (GM of Midea Kitchen & Water Heater Appliances), and Alberto Di Luzio (GM of Midea Italia). An area in the booth was dedicated to demonstrating the three pillars of the service ecosystem:

Midea Club : A global installation incentive program already active in 21 countries with over 210,000 registered members. Over 400 million installations have been concluded. Contractors share in this achievement by qualifying for rewards. The platform offers additional benefits such as free training, AI assisted tools and more importantly, new business through intelligent follow up support.

: A global installation incentive program already active in 21 countries with over 210,000 registered members. Over 400 million installations have been concluded. Contractors share in this achievement by qualifying for rewards. The platform offers additional benefits such as free training, AI assisted tools and more importantly, new business through intelligent follow up support. Midea Solutions Hub : Midea collaborates with local partners in setting up stores which serve as professional shared spaces for product display and customization, and doubling up as pickup points for installers to streamline their daily operations.

: Midea collaborates with local partners in setting up stores which serve as professional shared spaces for product display and customization, and doubling up as pickup points for installers to streamline their daily operations. Blue Service & Midea Academy: The backbone of Midea's technical support. In Italy alone, Midea operates over 170 assistance centers, including eight specialized Blue Service hubs that act as micro logistics centers for original spare parts. This network ensures high speed and high-quality service, as well as offering technical training, strengthening the brand's local presence and building trust.

A perfect example of this partnership approach was the panel discussion hosted together with the Italian HVAC association, Assoclima, on Installers Driving the Energy Transition. The dialogue focused on the global transition from a "product-centric" model to a "product + service" integrated approach, addressing key topics such as installation standardization and enhancing technician expertise of professional installers to build deeper trust with customers.

Complementing its service framework, Midea displayed a powerhouse lineup of flagship products and regional success stories:

Residential Air Conditioning (RAC) : Midea proudly highlighted the recent success of their R290 split AC rollout in Malta, a great blueprint for success in the rest of Europe. Also featured was the H-Pack indoor heat pump, which secured the MCE Excellence Award for its installer friendly design. The well-loved PortaSplit range, which has been recognized by TIME as one of the "Best Inventions of 2025", saw the debut of a new product, the PortaSplit Cool. Solstice also drew much attention with its AI powered energy saving, reducing consumption by over 30%. Completing the picture was MHELIOS, the energy management and storage solution, optimized for dynamic energy pricing.

: Midea proudly highlighted the recent success of their R290 split AC rollout in Malta, a great blueprint for success in the rest of Europe. Also featured was the H-Pack indoor heat pump, which secured the MCE Excellence Award for its installer friendly design. The well-loved PortaSplit range, which has been recognized by TIME as one of the "Best Inventions of 2025", saw the debut of a new product, the PortaSplit Cool. Solstice also drew much attention with its AI powered energy saving, reducing consumption by over 30%. Completing the picture was MHELIOS, the energy management and storage solution, optimized for dynamic energy pricing. Midea Building Technologies (MBT) : The new V9 VRF system, equipped with R32 refrigerant and second gen electronic control, was one of the focal points in the commercial solution display zone. MBT introduced a full range of R290 heat pumps and data center cooling systems with Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) ratings as low as 1.2.

: The new V9 VRF system, equipped with R32 refrigerant and second gen electronic control, was one of the focal points in the commercial solution display zone. MBT introduced a full range of R290 heat pumps and data center cooling systems with Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) ratings as low as 1.2. Kitchen & Water Heater Appliances (KWHA): Responding to Europe's energy transition goals, Midea presented A++ energy rated heat pump water heaters, low NOx gas water heaters, and solar integrated models that allow for seamless synchronization with residential PV systems. The solutions prioritize durability (e.g. hard water conditions) and were designed for small household spaces.

Innovation, state-of-the-art technologies and the evolution of Midea's service and partner program are changing the face of the HVAC industry.

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