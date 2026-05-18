Middle East Hospitality's Most Influential Women Leaders Recognized by Hozpitality.com in 2026 Power List

Industry-backed recognition highlights outstanding female executives transforming hospitality leadership across the Middle East

DUBAI, UAE, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Middle East hospitality industry is witnessing a remarkable shift in leadership, innovation, and workplace culture, with women increasingly taking center stage in shaping the future of hotels, restaurants, and hospitality brands across the region.

Recognizing these achievements, Hozpitality Group has announced the official release of the Women Leaders PowerList Middle East 2026, celebrating influential female professionals who continue to redefine excellence within the hospitality sector.

The annual recognition spotlights accomplished women leaders across multiple hospitality disciplines including hotel operations, people and culture, sales and marketing, communications, revenue management, and executive leadership. The featured professionals were nominated by their organizations and subsequently recognized through extensive industry voting conducted among hospitality peers and professionals across the Middle East.

As the region continues to expand its global hospitality footprint through luxury developments, tourism investments, and large-scale destination projects, women executives are playing an increasingly strategic role in driving business growth, guest satisfaction, talent retention, and brand innovation.

This year's PowerList reflects the growing influence of female leadership within both international hospitality brands and regional hotel groups. Executives representing globally recognized companies such as IHG Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Radisson Hotels, and Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts appear alongside leaders from respected regional hospitality companies including TIME Hotels and JA Resorts & Hotels.

The Women Leaders PowerList Middle East 2026 also demonstrates how leadership in hospitality is evolving beyond traditional hotel management roles. Many of the honorees are leading digital transformation initiatives, implementing AI-driven guest engagement strategies, enhancing sustainability practices, strengthening employer branding, and building future-ready hospitality teams.

According to Raj Bhatt, Founder and CEO of Hozpitality Group, the initiative aims to recognize leaders whose work continues to create meaningful impact throughout the hospitality ecosystem.

"Hospitality thrives on people, innovation, and leadership. The women featured in this year's PowerList are contributing significantly to the growth and evolution of the Middle East hospitality industry. Their achievements are inspiring future hospitality professionals across the region," said Raj Bhatt.

Women Leaders PowerList Middle East 2026 Honorees

Bhawna Sinha

Deepika Biju

Ellaine Siruelo

Gurbani Chanana

Helene Raudaschl

Hoda Ghavidel

Jasvir Kaur

Jennifer Jankovsky

Jenniffer Joseph

Julia Schamne

Ligia Brasoveanu

Majda Ben Taher

Mariana Mrad Al Khoury

Mayda Solatre

Mouna Ouni

Natalia Zubareva

Nuran Kilani

Paromita Ohri

Rashmi Chittal

Rose Abagat

Salima Hussaini

Sanjna Panicker

Shannon Somaza

Shirley M.

Shymaa Fahim

Sigrid Sarv

Sinead O Reilly-Henell

Sondos Albosta

Uzma Noor

Zaheen Abbas

The Women Leaders PowerList continues to strengthen Hozpitality Group's role as a leading hospitality networking and recognition platform dedicated to spotlighting professionals making a measurable difference within the global hospitality community.

For nominations, partnerships, and hospitality industry updates, visit: https://www.hozpitality.com/

Read Full Story Here: MIDDLE EAST HOZPITALITY'S BEST 30 WOMEN POWERLIST 2026

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