Hozpitality Group Announces Los Angeles Hospitality Leadership Forum 2026, Featuring Top Industry Leaders and Timely Panel Discussions

Invite-only forum to bring together CEOs, General Managers, and HR leaders in Downtown Los Angeles for high-impact conversations on profitability and the future of hospitality

LOS ANGELES, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hozpitality Group has officially announced the Los Angeles Hospitality Leadership Forum 2026, an exclusive, invite-only event scheduled for Thursday, May 14, 2026, at E-Central Downtown LA.

The forum will convene a curated group of CEOs, General Managers, and HR leaders, along with invited hospitality media, for an afternoon of insightful discussions, strategic networking, and industry collaboration. The event is expected to host 50–80 senior hospitality professionals from across the Los Angeles market.

The event will be presented by Yuni Hunter and will open with a welcome address by Raj Bhatt, Founder & CEO of Hozpitality Group.

Key Panel Discussions

The forum will feature two high-impact panel discussions addressing some of the most pressing challenges and opportunities in the hospitality industry:

Profit vs Pressure: Can Hotels in Los Angeles Still Win in 2026?

Margins are tightening—discover how top hotels are staying profitable in a high-cost market.

This panel will explore how hotel leaders are navigating rising labor costs, operational pressures, and shifting demand patterns while maintaining profitability. Panelists will share real-world strategies on cost control, revenue optimization, pricing power, and operational efficiency, along with candid insights into the decisions shaping performance in today's market.

Moderator: Anastasia Moore, General Manager, E-Central Downtown Hotel Los Angeles

Panelist: Kenan Tekin, Advisor – Hozpitality Group; Delta Hotels Ontario; HSMAI Past President; AHLA GM Committee

Other Panelists are being confirmed.

The Future Hotel: AI, Automation & the New Guest Experience

Technology is reshaping hospitality—are you leading the change or catching up?

This forward-looking panel will examine how AI and emerging technologies are transforming hotel operations and the guest journey. Experts will discuss automation, personalization, and innovation, along with the importance of maintaining the human touch in hospitality.

Moderator: - Brian Boulden, President HSMAI Greater Los Angeles

Panel: - Dolores Escobar, Regional HR Director, Azul Hospitality

Other Panelists are being confirmed.

Event Experience

The event will begin with a welcome networking session featuring tea, coffee, and refreshments, followed by panel discussions and concluding with a networking session and cocktails. The forum is designed to foster meaningful connections and forward-thinking dialogue among hospitality leaders in Los Angeles.

About Hozpitality Group

Hozpitality Group is a global hospitality platform connecting over 1.3 million professionals across 186+ countries, offering recruitment solutions, networking opportunities, industry news, and events. Since its founding in 2008, the company has focused on building communities, recognizing talent, and supporting the growth of the hospitality industry worldwide.

To know more Please visit https://www.hozpitality.com/

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