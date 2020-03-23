Microservices Architecture Market to Reach $8.07 Bn, Globally, by 2026 at 18.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

- Rise in digital transformations, proliferation of connected devices, and increase in adoption of cloud-based solutions fuel the growth of the global microservices architecture market

PORTLAND, Oregon, March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Microservices Architecture Market by Component (Solutions and Services), Deployment Mode (On-premise and Cloud), Organization Size (Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises), and Industry Vertical (BFSI, Manufacturing, Retail & Ecommerce, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Government, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026." According to the report, the global microservices architecture industry was pegged at $2.07 billion in 2018 and is expected to hit $8.07 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 18.6% from 2019 to 2026.

Drivers, restraints and opportunities

Rise in digital transformations, proliferation of connected devices, and surge in adoption of cloud-based solutions drive the growth of the global microservices architecture market. On the other hand, security and several compliance issues impede the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, rise in implementation of virtualized infrastructure is expected to create multiple opportunities for the key players in the industry.

Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5994

The solution segment to rule the roost till 2026

Based on component, the solution segment held the largest share in 2018, garnering nearly two-thirds of the global microservices architecture market in 2018, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the widespread adoption of microservices architecture among enterprises. The services segment, on the other hand, would portray the fastest CAGR of 20.1% during 2019–2026. Increase in adoption of these platforms and software has driven the growth of the segment.

The on-premise segment to dominate during the estimated period

Based on deployment mode, the on-premise segment accounted for around three-fifths of the global microservices architecture market revenue in 2018, and is expected to lead the trail by 2026. The fact that organizations in regulated industries rely on on-premise model to a significant extent has propelled the segment growth. At the same time, the cloud segment would manifest the fastest CAGR of 21.2% through 2026. Adoption of hybrid cloud across various end-user industries has driven the growth of the segment.

For Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5994

North America to dominate in terms of revenue

Based on region, North America contributed to more than half of the global microservices architecture market share in 2018, and is projected to maintain its top status till 2026, owing to the presence of developed economies such as the U.S. and Canada. Simultaneously, the region across Asia-Pacific would register the fastest CAGR of 23.4% from 2019 to 2026. This is due to increase in adoption of microservices architecture in telecom applications, development of data centers, and surge in penetration rate of connected devices in this province.

Frontrunners in the Industry

Software AG

Syntel

Oracle

Salesforce.com.

Tata Consultancy Services Limited

Microsoft Corporation

Datawire

MuleSoft Inc.

IBM Corporation

CA Technologies

Access Information & Communication Reports: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/information-and-communication-technology-and-media

Access AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Similar Reports:

TV Analytics Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

Serverless Architecture Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

Edge Computing Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

Related Blog:

Weave Data Fabric into Your Business Module and Embrace the Metadata

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research