Microirrigation Systems Market worth $17.8 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Microirrigation Systems Market is estimated at USD 10.4 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 17.8 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2023 to 2028 according to a report published by MarketsandMarkets™.. Advancements in technology have significantly improved the efficiency and effectiveness of microirrigation systems. Automation and control systems allow for precise monitoring and management of water applications, ensuring optimal irrigation scheduling and reducing human error. Additionally, innovations in sensor technology, remote monitoring, and data analytics have enabled real-time monitoring of soil moisture levels, weather conditions, and crop water requirements, leading to improved irrigation management.

Micro-sprinkler is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period

Micro sprinklers provide uniform water distribution across the field or garden. They can be strategically placed to cover specific areas or individual plants, ensuring that each plant receives an adequate amount of water. This precision helps in optimizing water usage and promotes healthy plant growth. In general, micro sprinkler systems function at lower pressures and flow rates than traditional sprinklers, resulting in decreased energy needs for water pumping.

The plantation crops segment is projected as the fastest-growing segment during the research period

Plantation crops is the fastest-growing segment during the forecasted period. Tea, coffee, and cocoa are some of the majorly cultivated plantation crops. Plantation crops are well-known for producing a high yield per unit area. They are carefully selected and bred for maximum production, resulting in a large output of raw materials or finished goods. Plantation crops are generally cultivated continuously over a period of many years. These crops' management practices, such as mulching, terracing, and contour plowing, assist to prevent soil erosion and preserve soil fertility.

Industrial user is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment during the review period

With growing concerns about environmental sustainability, industrial users are seeing the significance of implementing eco-friendly practices. Micro irrigation technologies support these goals by lowering water waste, reducing fertilizer and pesticide runoff, and increasing effective resource utilization. This makes them an appealing alternative for companies trying to lower their environmental footprint. Micro irrigation systems may now be monitored and controlled remotely thanks to technological advancements. Industrial users may get real-time data and alter irrigation parameters from anywhere using cell phones or computer-based programs. This remote accessibility improves convenience, efficiency, and management for enterprises with big or geographically scattered operations.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing region during the study period

Climate issues in the Asia Pacific area include irregular rainfall patterns, droughts, and heat waves. Microirrigation systems provide regulated and efficient water distribution, increasing resilience to severe climatic circumstances. Farmers may tune irrigation schedules and water applications to individual crop demands, allowing crops to endure and adapt to changing climatic circumstances. In some areas, irrigation water may include excessive quantities of salts, heavy metals, or other impurities. To eliminate these pollutants, microirrigation systems may be outfitted with filtration and purification devices, ensuring that plants receive clean water. Microirrigation improves crop health and yield by mitigating the negative impacts of inadequate water quality.

Eminent players operating in the microirrigation systems market are Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd. (India), The Toro Company (US), Netafim (Israel), Nelson Irrigation (US), Rain Bird Corporation (US), Finolex Plasson (India), Mahindra EPC Irrigation Limited (India), T-L Irrigation (US), Hunter Industries (US), Rivulis (Israel), Chinadrip irrigation Equipment co., Ltd. (China), Elgo Irrigation Ltd. (Israel), Antelco (Australia), Microjet (South Africa) and Irritec S.p.A (Italy) among others.

