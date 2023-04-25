Microgrid Market to be worth $197.88 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global microgrid market size is anticipated to reach USD 197.88 billion by 2030, expanding at 16.3% CAGR from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The improvement in manufacturing sectors of emerging markets including Mexico, China, and India as a result of favorable government policies to attract investments is expected to promote market growth.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

The Combined Heat & Power (CHP) power source segment dominated the global market and accounted for more than 36.0% of the overall revenue share in 2022. Shifting preference from conventional Separate Heat & Power (SHP) system to energy generation from single fuel is expected to have a substantial impact on the segment growth.

The grid-connected product segment dominated the global market and accounted for more than 64.0% of the overall revenue share in 2022. The rising popularity of smart micro-grid-connected PV systems to provide electricity to consumers by reducing transmission losses is expected to have a substantial impact.

North America led the global market and accounted for more than 35.0% of the overall revenue share in 2022. The high adoption rate of captive power generation methods in the industrial and municipal sectors of the U.S. for reducing reliance on the government-controlled power supply is expected to have a substantial impact.

Read full market research report for more latest industry insights, "Microgrid Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Power Source (CHP, Fuel Cell), By Product (Grid Connected, Hybrid), By Application (Education, Government), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Microgrid Market Growth & Trends

Microgrid differs from conventional electrical distribution systems as it acts as a close proximity medium between the power generation and power consumption sources which results in increasing efficiency and reducing transmission losses. These systems perform dynamic control over energy sources by enabling autonomous as well as automatic self-healing operations.

The rising importance of captive electricity generation as a key alternative to the regulated power supply by municipal regulators in mining and mechanical engineering sectors is expected to have a strong impact. Furthermore, the rising production output of unconventional sources including shale gas in the U.S. and Canada as a result of high utilization of fracking technology is expected to ensure access of natural gas as a power source over the next eight years.

Microgrid Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global microgrid market based on power source, product, application, and region

Microgrid Market - Power Source Outlook (Volume, MW; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Natural Gas

CHP

Solar PV

Diesel

Fuel Cell

Others

Microgrid Market - Product Outlook (Volume, MW; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Remote

Grid Connected

Hybrid

Microgrid Market - Application Outlook (Volume, MW; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Government

Education

Commercial

Utility

Defense

Others

Microgrid Market - Regional Outlook (Volume, MW; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany

Asia Pacific



China



India



Central & South America



Brazil

Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players in the Microgrid Market

ABB

Siemens AG

General Electric

Eaton Corp.

Exelon

Honeywell International

NRG International

Anarbic

Pareto

Spirae

Northern Power

Viridity

Browse through Grand View Research's Distribution & Utilities Industry Research Reports.

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.